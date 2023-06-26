Taylor Swift to Meghan Markle: Take Your Podcast and Shove It!

According to a brand new report, there may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle.

One might even say that the Duchess of Sussex is an anti-hero in the eyes of the beloved artist.

Swift, based on this report, is anything but enchanted with Markle.

Okay. Sorry. We’ll get to the point now.

Taylor Swift performs on the first night of her “Eras Tour” in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Getty)

The Wall Street Journal wrote last week that Markle wrote a personal note to Swift at some point in the recent past, asking the singer to be a guest on her now-defunct Archetypes podcast.

Swift said she would never, EVER do such a thing — and, according to this article, didn’t even break the news to Markle herself.

She had a representative to do it on her behalf.

To be clear, however, neither Swift nor anyone from her camp; nor Markle nor anyone from her camp has commented on this allegation.

Meghan Markle at the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji. (Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Markle’s deal with Spotify was canceled after just one season.

In a joint statement at the time, the company and Archewell Audio said they “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series [they] made together.”

But there’s been plenty of controversy surrounding this cancelation, along with Markle and Prince Harry’s initial deal with Spotify, in the ensuing days.

Bill Simmons, for example, trashed the couple as “f-cking grifters,” claiming on his own podcast that Meghan and Harry basically took $20 million from Spotify and then did next to no work before walking away from the partnership.

Later, rumors surfaced that Markle couldn’t get any famous guests and had to fake interviews for her broadcasts.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Getty Images)

“Meghan would often ask for changes late in the editing process, at times recruiting senior Spotify executives, including then-chief content officer Dawn Ostroff, to call producers and push them to make changes,” the Journal added in its report on Saturday.

Moreover, Spotify executives reportedly grew annoyed with the amount of time it took Archewell to conceptualize an idea for “Archetypes” and then assemble a production team.

Harry, for his, struggled to come up with an idea for a podcast of his own.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Getty)

“He tossed around subjects such as misinformation and his point of view as someone new to living in America, and at one point considered co-hosting a show with comedian Hasan Minhaj,” the aforementioned newspaper wrote.

Alas, none of these ideas made much sense… both Harry and his wife are now out of a job… and they allegedly owe a whole lot on the mortgage for their California mansion.

Perhaps, though, the spouses can take advice from Taylor Swift and, when it comes to these financial issues, maybe they can just shake it off.