Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance at a movie premiere in Jamaica on Tuesday night.

The couple was on hand for a screening of One Love, the upcoming biopic about Jamaican music legend Bob Marley.

The appearance comes at a time when the Sussexes’ rocky relationship with the rest of the royal family is generating international headlines on a daily basis.

Then again, the rift between the two warring factions of the Windsor clan is pretty much always making news.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness and Olivia Grange attend the Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry In Jamaica: An Insult to the Crown?

The British tabloid media blasted Harry and Meghan’s decision to pose next to “anti-royal” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Daily Mail accused Holness of wanting to “ditch the monarchy” and alleged that he once “warned” Prince William and Kate Middleton that “they’ll never be king and queen of his nation.”

In that same headline, the Mail contextualized Harry and Meghan’s trip as an affront to the royals during a time of crisis.

Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23, 2024, in Kingston.

The outlet noted that the visit occurred “as Charles undergoes prostate surgery and the Princess of Wales recovers in hospital.”

The implication there is that the Sussexes are complicating Charles and Kate’s recoveries by hanging out with their enemies.

That take is made all the more bizarre by reports that Harry and Meghan reached out to Kate and Charles in the wake of their recent health scares, a move that many have described as a peace offering.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Author Robert Hardman, author of the controversial new book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, joined in on this week’s drubbing by claiming that certain members of the royal family were pleased when Harry and Meghan moved to America.

Harry and Meghan’s Absence Celebrated By Royal Family?

“Harry and Meghan’s departure brought Charles and his mother closer together,” Hardman told People magazine this week.

According to Hardman, the royals banded together after feeling that they’d been unfairly attacked in Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

“I don’t think anything could really trump the sort of sense of shock. That was huge,” Hardman said of the interview.

“There was a sort of weary resignation, but also a sense that, ‘Look, I’ve got so much to worry about now that I don’t have the luxury of dwelling on this,’” he continued.

“If that’s what they want to do. I mean there’s, there’s only so much I as a father can do. And the door is always open.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival.

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Yes, Meghan and Harry can’t even attend a movie premiere without the British press getting all in a tizzy.

Insiders claim that Harry and Charles are working on repairing their relationship at the moment, but sadly, the process will be made more difficult by journalists like Hardman and their insistence on reopening old wounds.

Here’s hoping father and son can overcome the desperate attempts to tear them apart in the name of clickbait.