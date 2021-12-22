Madisson Hausburg, Siesta Key Star, Mourns Son After Stillborn Birth

Madisson Hausburg and husband Ish Soto are in extreme mourning at the moment.

For the most tragic and personal of reasons:

The death of their son.

In an Instagram uploaded on December 21, the Siesta Key cast members updated fans on their journey to parenthood with heart-shattering news.

"12/12/21 Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks," Madisson wrote to her followers.

"Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box."

Hausburg included the following picture with her message.

We have no words. Simply devastating.

Continued Madisson Hausburg in her post:

"It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child.

"Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken.

"I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot."

Soto, who is a former producer of the cable network reality program, also shared an emotional post on his Instagram, in which he called the death of his son "the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."

We can only imagine.

"The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days," he wrote.

"I take comfort in knowing that one day we will be united and until then I will carry you in my heart. I love you, baby Eli, my little champion."

Hausburg and Soto got married in October.

They announced their pregnancy to People Magazine in August as follows:

"We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby, due January 1.

"We already love this little baby so much and can't wait to meet them."

Prior to exchanging her vows, meanwhile, Madisson spoke openly about her desire to become a mom and start a family.

"Ish wants to be a father. I can't wait to be a mother," she said on NECN's REALITEA with Derek Z back in August 2020. "It's definitely a plan."

New episodes of Siesta Key are expected to return to MTV in 2022

We'll be keeping this couple in our hearts and minds for the foreseeable future, keeping them and their late child in our thoughts and prayers forever.