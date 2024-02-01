Little People, Big World Spoilers: A Stunner from Matt Roloff!

Little People. Big World.

HUGE upcoming news!

Three weeks ahead of the Season 25 premiere of this beloved reality show, TLC has posted an official synopsis of the opening brand new episode.

It will air on February 20.

We’ll just go ahead and post the description released by the cable network below:

Dealing with the fallout of the farm sale going south, Matt surprises everyone when he proposes to Caryn.

Amy looks to bring everyone together by throwing a fundraiser on the farm.

Zach and Tori’s lives are turned upside-down by an emergency surgery.

Let’s break down each of these sentences one-by-one, shall we?

As has been well-documented for well over a year now, Matt is in the center of a major family feud with his loved ones, having put 14 acres of his farm up for sale in May 2022.

Both Zach and Jeremy Roloff expressed extreme anger over their interpretation of this move, stating that their dad never gave them a fair chance to purchase the property themselves.

At one point, Zach even blasted his dad as a manipulator and a coward.

Also related to this father of four, Matt finally proposed to Caryn Chandler way back in April of last year — which goes to show just how long ago these Season 25 Little People, Big World episodes were filmed.

For her part, Amy Roloff married Chris Marek in 2019.

She moved away from the farm not long before this wedding and she’s been doing her best to keep her family together amid the aforementioned rift with her ex-husband.

As for Tori and Zach Roloff?

On February 7, 2023, Tori revealed her spouse was rushed to the hospital to undergo a vital shunt procedure.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” the TLC personality explained in a social media post.

“They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous.”

Just two days later, Tori thankfully provided the following update:

“It’s been a scary 72 hours, but he is doing well and recovering!!”

“Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!”

In December, meanwhile, TLC unveiled the full outline for Little People, Big World Season 25.

After an unexpected proposal, Matt and Caryn excitedly look to the future while building their dream home on the farm, but the constant strain on the family makes them wonder what that future will look like, it reads

While Amy continues to enjoy married life with Chris, she remains unsettled by the family strife. To help bring the family together and support a cause near and dear to her, she decides to throw a fundraiser and enlists Chris, Matt, and Caryn’s help.

But it doesn’t take long before the stress rises to the surface.

Little People, Big World will return on February 20 at 9/8c.