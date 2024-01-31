Who is Jennifer Nettles’ husband?
Nettles herself is half of Sugarland, a country music duo. She is also an actress, activist, and reality TV host.
The Farmer Wants a Wife host is not conducting her own search for a spouse. She also isn’t inviting cameras to follow her around outside of work.
That’s because she’s nice and settled in her own, happy marriage! Meet the husband!
Jennifer Nettles’ Husband is Justin Miller
In 2006, Sugarland had a music video for “Want To.” You can view that video below.
This is actually where she met Justin Miller. He was working as a model and appeared in the video — but, at the time, that was it.
They were professionals — coworkers. And Nettles was married to someone else.
In 2009, a thoroughly divorced Jennifer Nettles began dating Miller.
Two years later, in 2011, the two married in Tennessee.
A lot of information about Nettles’ married life remains private — by design. But we do know a little more than this.
They Have One Kid Together
In 2012, Jennifer Nettles and husband Justin Miller welcomed a son, Magnus Hamilton Miller. That is quite a name!
Though Nettles does share glimpses of her boy on Instagram from time to time, she does not overshare. At all.
Despite her preference for privacy, Nettles has opened up here and there about her family life.
For example, she once told People that she considers herself to be a “super-crunchy, granola, old-school mom.” Notably, “crunchy” is normally an insulting term, so that’s … an interesting way for someone to describe themselves.
Nettles also reflected upon how becoming a mother gave her greater appreciation for her own mom.
Jennifer Nettles Was Married Once Before
Previously, Jennifer Nettles was married to Todd Van Sickle. They are (obviously) no longer together.
In 2007, Nettles went through a divorce. She didn’t exactly catapult herself back into the dating scene, either.
Though they had already met, she did not end up dating Miller for another two years.
Jennifer Is Helping Others Find Love
At first, when her agent suggested the hosting gig for Farmer Wants a Wife, she said no.
In fact, Jennifer Nettles told The Washington Post that it wasn’t until she watched (and enjoyed) the Australian iteration of the series that she signed up.
Now, Nettles gets to “help” as farmers search for love in unlikely places.
Nettles went on to explain the value in dating shows like this.
“To get to be a part of a story happening in real time, in someone else’s story,” she began.
Nettles continued: “I think that that’s what we’re all looking for when we watch these shows.”
“We’re really all looking to feel seen and to see some of ourselves in other people,” Nettles characterized.
The second season of Farmer Wants a Wife premieres on Thursday, February 1.
Now fans know a bit more about Nettles’ love story … even if it’s mostly under wraps. Soon, we’ll meet the new farmers and watch their journeys unfold.