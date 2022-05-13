Jon Gosselin Trashes Ex-Wife (Again!), Claims Kate Gosselin "Alienated" Him From Their Kids

We really hate to say it, celebrity gossip followers, but:

Here. We. Go. Again.

Despite having been divorced from his ex-wife for well over a decade, and despite having roasted her in the press on a number of occasions already, Jon Gosselin spoke to Entertainment Tonight on May 11 and set his sights on a familiar topic:

Kate Gosselin.

“[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult, because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” Jon whined to this outlet, adding:

"I think it was a poor parenting decision. It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better...

"I have been alienated from those children.”

Jon and Kate got marrried in 1999 and welcomed twins Cara and Mady about a year later.

In 2004, the family rose to stardom four years later after Kate gave birth to their sextuplets -- Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden -- and TLC tabbed the Gosselins for the reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Fast forward to 2009, however, and the clear tension between spouses finally resulted in an official split.

For a number of years, Kate had primary custody of all eight sons and daughters.

This changed, though, when she sent Collin off to some sort of learning instituion.

Jon eventually took Collin out of this facility and, since the summer of 2021, both Collin and Hannah have been living with their dad.

By his own admission, Jon hasn't spoken to some of his other children in years.

And who does he blame for this lack of contact?

You can likely guess, can't you?

"It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better,” Jon told ET, alleging Kate hasn't been candid enough with their kids and expressing concern over how the truth will eventually come out.

“They’re going to learn all of that and how that all transpired," he continued.

The truth is always relative, of course.

“They’re going to figure out who [their] parents are, and what transpired in the past, and how relationships build, and how relationships fail,” Gosselin explained on Wednesday.

“Sometimes you hide those things from your children.

"Sometimes it’s difficult to say those things to your child, because you’re afraid they aren’t mature enough to understand those things.”

To her credit, Kate has said very little in public about her former spouse.

She did feel a need to speak out in 2020 after Jon was accused of assauling Collin, though.

The father of eight denied the allegations at the time, but Kate spoke out VERY strongly about the alleged incident and her ex in an interview with People Magazine.

"I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person," Kate Gosselin said back then.

"I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough."

Two of her children are around their dad all the time these days, of course.

Earlier this week, on the occasion of hher 18th birthday, Hannah spoke broadly about the reason why, too.

"I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong good relationship," Hannah told ET, adding in cryptic fashion:

"I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom's house and I just wanted to live with my dad."