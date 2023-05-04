Jon Gosselin: My Custody Battle is Over! See Ya, Kate!

Jon Gosselin is looking to the future.

With a huge smile on his face.

The reality-star-turned-DJ now has full custody of children Hannah and Collin, while two of his other eight kids are now over the age of 18.

Jon’s infamous ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, has custody of the former couple’s other four kids, which may be a sore spot for Jon… but he’s choosing to focus on the positive.

“I am relieved that court is over and I can focus on rebuilding my relationships with my children who now live in North Carolina and New York,” Gosselin told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 3.

“It’s a very freeing feeling to not have to worry about lawsuits from Kate and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children.

“I truly hope for the best.”

Jon and Kate share twin daughters, Mady and Cara, as well as sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis.

Jon Gosselin is maxing and relaxing. He uploaded this photo to Instagram in September 2022.

The former TLC personalities split way back in 2009 and then Kate didn’t show up to a custody hearing for Collin in December 2018.

In August 2021, Hannah moved in with her father and brother.

Jon has no relationship with the kids who reside with Kate — and he naturally blames Kate for this estrangement.

“[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult, because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” Jon whined a year ago, adding at the time:

“I think it was a poor parenting decision. It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better…

“I have been alienated from those children.”

Kate sued Jon last year for $132,875 in child support.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly last summer that the case was dropped after evidence to the contrary was provided.

“There is proof in legal documents from June 2018 that show the Superior Court of PA quashed Kate’s appeal for Jon to pay her $132K,” the tabloid source said.

“They quashed the whole thing so he never owed her any money.”

For his part, Collin addressed the challenging/non-existent relationship with ​his mom in November 2022.

“I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda, you know?” he told Entertainment Tonight ​in a rare interview at the time.

“My mom had her own agenda, and I don’t know exactly what that was.

“But I was put in a tough spot and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot.”

Jon Gosselin and his 17-year-old daughter Hannah Gosselin took a trip across the country, where Hannah flashed a nose ring and a beautiful smile.

Now that legal battles between Jon and Kate are finally over, might the exes reconcile?

In some manner at least?

“At this point the chance of coparenting with my ex has likely come to an end,” Jon told Us Weekly.