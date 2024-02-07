It would appear that Zach Roloff is still fighting with his parents, Matt & Amy – and relationships are suffering.

Little People, Big World returns for a new season in February 2024 and the Roloff family are faced with significant changes in their lives.

Zach Roloff and his family ready for season 25 of their hit reality show. (TLC)

Matt’s newly engaged, Amy is navigating how to be a partner with her ex after their divorce, and Zach – well, his relationship with his parents will clearly never be the same again.

Matt & Amy Roloff Don’t See Their Grandkids Over Family Drama

In the trailer for the new season, fans immediately pick up on the fact that Zach has still not forgiven his folks over the farm drama.

Those who watched last season know that neither Zach nor his twin brother Jeremy will be taking over the family business, the Roloff Farm.

Business decisions made by both Amy and Matt have made it impossible for Zach to take over.

As a result, Zach and his family have moved into a new home an hour away, distancing themselves from Matt and the family farm.

Matt Roloff and his new fiancee, Caryn in season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’ (TLC)

The trailer for the new season highlights Matt’s engagement to Caryn, as well as the family’s reactions.

While Amy asks to see the ring and attempts to play nice, Zach makes it clear he’s uninterested in the goings on of his father’s life.

In his own confessional, Zach refuses to share his thoughts about the happy couple’s plans to get married.

From there, Matt and Caryn weigh in on their relationship with Zach and Tori. They admit they don’t see the couple very often.

“I’m not used to being cut off,” Caryn explains, while Amy admits that their relationship is “broken”.

But it’s Matt who shares truly how hard the separation has been.

“My job as a grandpa is to love my grandkids and that’s the sad part, you never get all that time back,” Matt reflects.

Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff in season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’ (TLC)

Can Zach Forgive His Parents?

“The family wasn’t put first on multiple occasions [so] that ship all sailed.”

That’s what Zach tells the cameras when asked about the future and his ties to his family.

While that may be so, it doesn’t stop his parents from worrying about him, and the last year has been a roller coaster for Zach.

The reality star was rushed to the hospital and underwent an emergency shunt revision in February 2023.

Zach Roloff in the hospital during the new season of ‘Little People, Big World’ (TLC)

Cameras follow Zach inside the hospital as his wife Tori watches on. She shares that she’s “never seen Zach in that much pain.”

But she’s not the only one who feared he might be “dying.”

“Any time a surgeon needs to cut you open, I never consider that minor,” Amy says of Zach’s condition.

Will the medical emergency repair family wounds? Will Matt and Amy Roloff’s grandkids reconnect with their grandparents?

Guess we’ll find out when season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.