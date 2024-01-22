So, Hailey Bieber ditches Justin to spend time with bestie Kendall Jenner. Where does that leave her husband?
Suffice it to say that the Biebers aren’t beating back the troubled marriage allegations.
In a recent video, Hailey Bieber fanned the flames of divorce rumors. Fans have suspected marital issues with Justin Bieber for some time now.
But no matter how loud the speculation becomes, Hailey seems unfazed. She’s boldly living her life.
Kendall and Hailey had a lunch date
The US Sun reports that Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner met up in Beverly Hills on Sunday for a get-together over lunch.
The two were dressed casually — in a mega-millionaire sort of way — while eating at Nate’n Al’s.
All told, it sounds like they were keeping a relatively low profile. Yes, they were out in public, but these besties have had much more public hangout sessions.
Recently, Hailey’s been making a lot of appearances without Justin
Hailey Baldwin Bieber may have taken her husband’s name when they married.
But recently, it’s seemed like his name is the only part of The Biebs that reminds the world that they’re married.
Ad yes, any wife might go out to lunch without her husband. But Hailey and Kendall having lunch dates isn’t what started split rumors.
On TikTok, Hailey’s fans keep bringing up divorce
Just last week, Hailey seemed to stir the pot as she participated in a viral TikTok sound.
She blew a kiss to the camera while lipsyncing to the audio of a person saying “mwah, blocked.”
Commenters were quick to swoop in and write countless variations of “mwah, divorced.” Hailey can, of course, see those comments just as easily as the rest of us can.
Hailey didn’t invent the TikTok trend
But she certainly chose to participate. Just as she chose to not respond to the litany of comments.
At any point, Hailey could reply to a comment that mentions divorce by saying “no.”
However, she has not. This would seem to indicate that Hailey is fine with fans perceiving her marriage as being, at best, on the rocks.
Fans already suspected trouble for Hailey and Justin
Arguably the biggest sign that The Biebs and Mrs. The Biebs were having issues came on New Year’s Eve.
Hailey shared a post indicating that she’d had a fun vacation — with friends, but not with her husband.
For some couples, that’s normal. Not for these two. Especially since Justin and Hailey have arguably made New Year’s part of their shared personal brand.
One thing to consider
It is possible that Hailey and Justin are doing fine (or at least “doing okay”) and just don’t feel like debunking breakup rumors.
After all, they can’t possibly hit back every single time that fans talk about them. Otherwise, they’d be making a statement every day (which in turn would arouse further suspicions).
Hailey ditched Justin for lunch with Kendall, but that doesn’t mean that she’s ready to ditch their marriage. Only time will tell.