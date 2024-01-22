So, Hailey Bieber ditches Justin to spend time with bestie Kendall Jenner. Where does that leave her husband?

Suffice it to say that the Biebers aren’t beating back the troubled marriage allegations.

In a recent video, Hailey Bieber fanned the flames of divorce rumors. Fans have suspected marital issues with Justin Bieber for some time now.

But no matter how loud the speculation becomes, Hailey seems unfazed. She’s boldly living her life.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The US Sun reports that Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner met up in Beverly Hills on Sunday for a get-together over lunch.

The two were dressed casually — in a mega-millionaire sort of way — while eating at Nate’n Al’s.

All told, it sounds like they were keeping a relatively low profile. Yes, they were out in public, but these besties have had much more public hangout sessions.

Hailey Bieber, Sarah Staudinger, Kendall Jenner and Lauren Perez during a NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Recently, Hailey’s been making a lot of appearances without Justin

Hailey Baldwin Bieber may have taken her husband’s name when they married.

But recently, it’s seemed like his name is the only part of The Biebs that reminds the world that they’re married.

Ad yes, any wife might go out to lunch without her husband. But Hailey and Kendall having lunch dates isn’t what started split rumors.

Hailey Bieber attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

On TikTok, Hailey’s fans keep bringing up divorce

Just last week, Hailey seemed to stir the pot as she participated in a viral TikTok sound.

She blew a kiss to the camera while lipsyncing to the audio of a person saying “mwah, blocked.”

Commenters were quick to swoop in and write countless variations of “mwah, divorced.” Hailey can, of course, see those comments just as easily as the rest of us can.

Hailey didn’t invent the TikTok trend

But she certainly chose to participate. Just as she chose to not respond to the litany of comments.

At any point, Hailey could reply to a comment that mentions divorce by saying “no.”

However, she has not. This would seem to indicate that Hailey is fine with fans perceiving her marriage as being, at best, on the rocks.

Hailey Bieber attends the opening event of Tiffany & Co.’s new store in Omotesando on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Tiffany u0026amp; Co.)

Fans already suspected trouble for Hailey and Justin

Arguably the biggest sign that The Biebs and Mrs. The Biebs were having issues came on New Year’s Eve.

Hailey shared a post indicating that she’d had a fun vacation — with friends, but not with her husband.

For some couples, that’s normal. Not for these two. Especially since Justin and Hailey have arguably made New Year’s part of their shared personal brand.

Hailey Bieber attends the opening event of Tiffany & Co.’s new store in Omotesando on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Tiffany u0026amp; Co.)

One thing to consider

It is possible that Hailey and Justin are doing fine (or at least “doing okay”) and just don’t feel like debunking breakup rumors.

After all, they can’t possibly hit back every single time that fans talk about them. Otherwise, they’d be making a statement every day (which in turn would arouse further suspicions).

Hailey ditched Justin for lunch with Kendall, but that doesn’t mean that she’s ready to ditch their marriage. Only time will tell.