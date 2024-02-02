As you may or may not know by now, Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce and has become a massive fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Okay, fine. Granted.

You probably knew that already.

But did you know that Swift is not the OG Chiefs WAG of this current era? That another romantic partner has been cheering on the team with equal passion and affection for the last six years?

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife, Brittany, after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Her name is Brittany Mahomes, and she’s far more than just Taylor’s brand new BFF.

Brittany Mahomes is married to Patrick Mahomes, a former NFL MVP who is widely considered to be the most talented quarterback in football history.

The spouses got married in 2002 and share two children, a two-year old daughter named Sterling Skye and a one-year-old son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Now, however, many observers are wondering

Is a third child on the way?!?

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

This possibly inappropriate speculation started to run rampant around the Internet due to the 28-year-old’s collaboration with pharmaceutical company Kaléo to promote their Auvi-q allergy injector for infants.

In a promotional video for this brand — posted to Instagram on Wednesday — Brittany Mahomes recounts a scar experience she had last summer when her baby son was rushed to the hospital due to a peanut allergy.

Brittany is holding her children on her lap in this footage.

“I have an infant and a toddler, both who have severe food allergies,” says Mahomes on tape, adding:

“I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like, if it was to happen to a child.

“Based on my experience, a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look.”

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Skye Mahomes, wife and daughter of Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, are seen on the field prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This is clearly a very helpful and it could even be a life-saving message.

But Brittany’s words are NOT what many folks out there are focusing on at the moment.

Yes, many viewers praised Mahomes for sharing her story, but an item in Bronze’s hand caught the attention of at least some social media users.

“I thought bronze was holding a pregnancy test,” wrote one individual in response to the video.

A bunch of commentators agreed, with one stating in reply: “I’m glad I’m not the only one!”

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries “Quarterback” at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, on July 11, 2023. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Newsweek, the magazine actually reached out to Brittany Mahomes for a comment on this pregnancy rumor.

The outlet didn’t quote the entrepreneur, but a representative for Kaléo says the toddler is simply holding a toy in the video, not a pregnancy test.

Which makes a lot of sense, in our opinion.

“Like all moms, my kids’ safety and happiness is my number one priority,” Mahomes says in the caption of the aforementioned advertisement.

This is how it should be, of course.

Secondly, though, we’re very concerned over whether or not Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl.