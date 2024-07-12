Kelly Ripa Slammed For ‘Offensive’ Interview With ‘Bachelorette’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Ripa is getting slammed this week for remarks she made during a recent interview with Jenn Tran.

Earlier this week, Jenn made her debut as the new Bachelorette.

As is customary for stars of the franchise, she promoted the new season by making an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Mark.

Jenn Tran reacts here to being named The Bachelorette on ABC. (ABC)

Kelly Ripa Questions Jenn Tran’s Motives

In the past, Kelly has not been shy when it comes to expressing her misgivings about the Bachelor franchise and the stars’ chances of finding a lasting relationship.

“You’re drop-dead gorgeous,” Kelly said to Jenn this week, according to Page Six.

“You could meet anybody anywhere, at any time. Why, why, why [The Bachelorette]?”

Kelly Ripa attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

She went on to ask why Jenn didn’t try to meet someone at “medical school” or “the office.”

Her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos chimed in and noted that Jenn could’ve met someone at “church.”

“I have a question. Where did you meet your husband? On TV, no?” Tran shot back.

Kelly and Mark indeed met when they were costars on All My Children in the ’90s. But as Kelly pointed out, that’s quite different from meeting on a reality dating show.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TIME)

“Those are not the same. We were both professional,” Ripa said.

“Are you acting on your show? I didn’t marry [Mark’s character] Mateo Santos. I married Mark Consuelos.”

Kelly Ripa Gets Slammed By Former ‘Bachelor’ Stars

Many viewers were critical of Kelly’s harsh line of questioning, including former Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti.

“It disappoints me when I see that Kelly Ripa has such an ax to grind with the Bachelor franchise,” Ashley said to co-host Ben Higgins on their “Almost Famous” podcast this week.

Jenn Tran is the first-ever Bachelorette of Asian American descent. (DISNEY/JOHN FLEENOR)

“Every time we have a lead go on the show to promote it, she always seems to be so skeptical of — a little bit of the lead, and their decision to be the lead — and also just the process,” she continued.

Ashley went on to allege Ripa “just seems to really shame the show,” which seems like a fair observation.

“She loves to pick at The Bachelor and The Bachelorette,” Ashley said, adding that there are “so many reality shows out there that are so much more trashy.”

Jenn Tran was eliminated on Week 7 during her attempt to win over Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor. (ABC)

Ben agreed that Kelly “definitely doesn’t like the show” and noted that she gave him a hard time in a similar way when he appeared on Live!

“It makes for an awkward interview,” Ben noted, before joking:

“I don’t know if they denied her the Bachelorette role at some point.”

Kelly and Jenn’s interview ended on a cordial note.

But Ashley and Ben’s comments probably won’t convince Kelly that she should become a card-carrying member of Bachelor Nation!