Justin Timberlake shaded Britney Spears live on-stage for everyone to hear – any videotape!

Let’s set the scene here: Justin Timberlake is ready for a comeback. It all started with getting his NSYNC boys back together to record a new song.

Now, he’s hustling to get a new album out to his fans – who have waited a LONG TIME – as well as head out on a world tour.

Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Childrenâ€™s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 ((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles))

But there’s one thing standing in the way of this all be a rousing success.

It’s Britney, bitch! (And I mean that with all due reverence to the Princess of Pop)

Justin Timberlake Shades Britney Spears After She Apologizes For Memoir Reveals

At the end of 2023, Britney Spears, Justin’s very famous ex, dropped her memoir.

Among the many shocking reveals were tons of anecdotes about how Justin didn’t treat Britney very well when they were together.

The accusations were scathing, and the Britney army? Unforgiving.

However, Britney attempted to extend an olive branch to Justin shortly after he appeared on SNL to debut his new music. She posted a public apology to JT on her Instagram.

One week later, Justin took the stage at Irving Plaza in NYC to perform, and he responded to Britney’s apology in front of all of his fans. In short: he does not accept.

CONFIRMED: Justin Timberlake is still a misogynistic piece of fucking shit. I don’t understand how y’all think this is “cool” to publicly attack a woman for 20 years pic.twitter.com/zj1A068RhD — Britney Stan ✨ (@BritneyTheStan) February 1, 2024

“I’m going to take time to apologize to absolutely f-cking nobody,” he said loud and clear on stage. The moment was caught on film via social media and immediately started making the rounds.

Slamming Britney? Janet? JESSICA?!

Now, it seems pretty clear that Justin was taking aim at his former ex.

For one thing, Britney had posted her apology just 5 days before his concert; for another, this comment proceeded him launching into his track Cry Me A River.

The song is notoriously about his breakup with Britney.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Los Angeles Premiere FYC Event for Hulu’s “Candy” at El Capitan Theatre on May 09, 2022 ((Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images))

But there are other woman in his life that he’s been asked to apologize too. Janet Jackson, for one.

Who can forget how she was unfairly blacklisted in the industry after what happened at the Super Bowl in 2004. Meanwhile, he’s not only enjoyed a huge career, he was asked BACK to perform the halftime show!

But perhaps there is another woman in his life that he’s at odds with: his wife!

There are reports that he and Jessica Biel are on the outs and could, in fact, be heading towards a divorce. The rumors suggest it’s been a long time coming that it’s only a matter of time before they call it quits.

But then again, that doesn’t seem likely. Plus, they were quick to put on a show of affection on-stage after the show wrapped as fan photos from the concert prove.

Britney Spears and then boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie “Crossroads” at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Feb. 11, 2002 ((photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Britney Fans Defend Her Honor

But again, given the timing, the song, his attitude, it seems pretty clear to most that he’s taking aim at Britney.

And when you take shots at Britney, the fans will fire back.

“this man is such a terrible person. He has no redeeming qualities,” said one fan after the above video went live on a Britney fan account.

“Oh he’s throwing a little tantrum bc he’s flopping. Good.,” posted another Britney supporter. They’re referring to the fact that JT has dropped a new single titled Selfish. Ironically, Britney also has a song with the same title.

Her fans made sure that on the day of Justin’s single drop, her song did better than his on the charts. FYI, her version still has higher streaming numbers.

The funny thing is, Justin has apologized to both Britney AND Janet in the past for all of his bad behavior and the privilege he’s gotten over them.

Guess all that good will is gone now.