Sean “Diddy” Combs has seven kids, and his daughters and sons are on fans’ minds after news that the rapper’s longtime associate was arrested. There’s immediate suspicion that he might be next.

After months of gruesome allegations against the rapper, the world saw Diddy seemingly go on the run as authorities closed in.

But wherever this complex collection of legal cases go, it will impact others.

The alleged victims. Diddy’s potential codefendants. And, of course, his family.

How many kids does Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have?

Diddy has seven kids. He welcomed his first child, a son named Justin Combs, in 1993 with fashion designer and stylist Misa HIlton.

In 1994, he began dating Kimberly Porter. Her son, Quincy Taylor Brown, was only 3 years old at that time. Diddy adopted and raised him.

Diddy and Porter also had biological children. In 1998, they had a son, Christian — though some may know him better as King Combs.

Then, in December of 2006, Diddy and Kimberly Porter welcomed twins. However, D’Lila and Jessie were not actually his first daughters.

Five months earlier, businesswoman Sarah Chapman gave birth to a baby girl named Chance. Diddy did not formally take responsibility for his firstborn daughter until October 2007, and reportedly felt “blindsided” by her birth.

Notably, he and Chapman were never openly in a romantic relationship.

Diddy’s seventh, surprise child

On October 15 of 2022, Dana Tran gave birth to Diddy’s seventh child — a daughter by the name of Love Sean Combs.

A couple of months after welcoming Baby #7, Diddy took to Twitter to list off his children.

Just in case anyone was losing count.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Love is likely the only one of Diddy’s children who is young enough to not fully grasp the situation in which her father finds himself.

Love’s next-youngest siblings are D’Lila and Jessie, who will turn 18 this year. That is more than old enough to understand the significance of federal agencies raiding your father’s properties.

From Diddy’s adult sons to his adult and nearly-adult daughters, they know what it would mean if their father is arrested. And it’s very likely that at least some of them have been following the series of lawsuits and horrific accusations against him.

Diddy is in hot water

Though Diddy may be a hero in the eyes of his kids, others want to see him arrested for a series of alleged sexual assaults and abuses spanning decades.

Admittedly, some of the charges do not appear morally serious — such as claims that he hired long-term sex workers. To many — but not to prosecutors — it will make a huge difference whether he allegedly hurt these women, or simply (also allegedly) paid them to do their jobs.

However, Diddy is facing multiple accusations of rape and abuse. In addition to potential legal consequences, it’s likely that millions of former fans will never view him the same way.

On Tuesday, March 26, authorities arrested Diddy’s associate Brendan Paul — a former former Syracuse University basketball player. This was at the Opa Locka Airport in just north of Miami.

Authorities arrested him on charges of cocaine possession. He was reportedly attempting board Diddy’s private jet.

Notably, one of Diddy’s accusers claimed that Brendan Paul worked as a drug mule for Diddy. It is possible — even likely — that there is more to the case against Diddy than fans, or his kids, suspect.

Which of Diddy’s sons were on site during the raids?

According to what law enforcement sources told ABC News, two of Diddy’s sons were “reportedly detained at the scene” during the Los Angeles raid.

Detaining anyone on site during a raid is apparently standard procedure. The two were reportedly released without charges.

TMZ reports that Justin and King Combs were the two sons who were present.

Justin turned 30 in 2023 and Christian “King” Combs is in his mid-20s, so while this was doubtless terrifying, it would have been scarier if their much-younger siblings had been present.

As you can see in the Page Six video above, Page Six reports that those same adult sons returned to pack up Diddy’s Los Angeles home before making a swift departure. Diddy, the report detailed, was also present.

Legal experts expects a list of charges for Diddy to follow soon after raids of this magnitude. For now, it looks like these men were just helping their dad pack his belongings.