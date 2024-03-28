Daphne Joy: Mother of 50 Cent’s Son Named In Diddy Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dahpne Joy may not be a household name, but she’s an important figure in the lives of some of hip hop’s biggest stars. And, her involvement with Diddy is currently bringing her a great deal of unwanted attention.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Diddy is under investigation by federal authorities following a string of allegations from former associates.

His trouble began when R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit alleging that the legendary hip hop mogul had repeatedly abused her over the course of their romantic relationship.

Shortly thereafter, a former employee named Roland Jones sued Diddy for sexual assault.

Sean “Diddy” Combs performs after being presented with the keys to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Diddy’s Mounting Legal Woes

Diddy now stands accused of human trafficking, and two of his properties were raided by the Department of Homeland Security on Monday.

It was initially rumored that Diddy was on the run from the authorities and had fled to Antigua on his private jet.

But we now know that the rapper was intercepted at a Miami airport and is still in the US.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

One of his associates was arrested at the scene, but Diddy remains a free man.

Who Is Daphne Joy and What Are Her Ties to Diddy?

Jones’ lawsuit accuses Diddy of trafficking multiple women, including an alleged sex worker named Daphne Joy.

Joy might already be familiar to some hip hop fans as a former girlfriend of 50 Cent and the mother of the rapper’s 12-year-old son, Sire.

Daphne Joy poses on arrival for the Los Angeles Premiere of the film ‘Manny’, about world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao, in Hollywood, California on January 20, 2015. (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Us Weekly and several other outlets have reached out to her for comment, but she has yet to publicly respond to Jones’ allegations.

However, Joy’s always outspoken ex was quick to remark upon the situation.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker,” 50 Cent wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding:

“LOL. Yo this sh-t is a movie.”

Daphne Joy attends PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo Launch at Liaison Lounge on August 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

50 has been trolling Diddy for weeks now, at one point even offering to finance a documentary about his rival’s legal woes.

“Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done they don’t come like that unless they got a case,” 50 tweeted after Diddy’s houses were raided.

Diddy, of course, has been doing all of his talking through his attorneys, who recently blasted Jones as a shameless opportunist.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Diddy’s lawyer Shawn Holley said.

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” Holley continued, adding:

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.