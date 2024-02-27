Angelina Jolie to Ines de Ramon: Stay the Eff Away From My Kids!

As previously reported, things are getting serious between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon.

The couple is allegedly living together.

Simultaneously, while things heat up between her ex-husband and is younger girlfriend, Angelina Jolie supposedly has a serious message for de Ramon.

And it goes something like this…

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the premiere for the film “A Mighty Heart” at the Palais des Festivals during the 60th International Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2007 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

… DO NOT GO NEAR MY CHILDREN!

According to In Touch Weekly, “Angelina still exerts a lot of control over Brad,” from whom she filed for divorce in 2016.

This tabloid source emphasizes that Jolie does not allow her children to spend time with Ines, adding in a new article:

“There’s no doubt Ines wants to meet the children, but she knows Brad has to do whatever it takes to see them without trouble from Angelina.”

Brad Pitt attends DAOU Vineyards At SBIFF’s Outstanding Performer Of The Year Award Honoring Bradley Cooper at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for DAOU Family Estates)

Earlier this week, paparazzi snapped photos of de Ramon leaving Pitt’s Los Angeles residence in her white Lexus SUV.

We can’t confirm any sighting of any baby bumps amid rumors that Ines de Ramon is pregnant with Pitt’s child, but it’s clear the 60-year old actor and 31-year old actress are very committed to each other at this point.

The Moneyball star “is truly in love with Ines,” an insider has also told In Touch.

“They’ve even talked about getting married and starting a family of their own.”

Brad Pitt arrives for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 9, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Jolie and Pitt share six kids — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The uber famous ex-spouses split amid accusations that Pitt physically assaulted Maddox on a private plane, an allegation he has often denied.

Pitt has pushed back against chatter that he choked his son about seven years ago.

As far as we know at this point, Brad and Angelina no longer talk. It’s pretty sad, if you think about it.

Special UN envoy Angelina Jolie and then-husband Brad Pitt attend the fourth day of the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict in London on June 13, 2014. (Photo Credit: CARL COURT / AFP) (Photo by CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)

Pitt, however, is very happy these days. If you believe what People Magazine has been writing about his state of mind.

“He has a cheeky smile every time he is around her,” this outlet wrote on February 26 of the long-time star and de Ramon, continuing as follows:

“He is happy to live with her too. They were spending a lot of time at Brad’s. It only made sense for her to move in.

“Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines.”

Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Pitt and de Ramon (a jewelry executive who was formerly married to Paul Wesley) were first spotted together in November 2022.

They haven’t said a word about each other in public, but actions often speak for themselves, you know?

The only question that now remains must be this:

Will Pitt’s next action involve a diamond ring and him getting down on one knee?!?