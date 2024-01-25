Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are planning to have a baby together, says a source close to the couple.

Brad and Ines have only been dating for about 18 months, but it seems the couple is wasting no time in taking a major leap forward in their relationship.

The movie legend and the jewelry exec already live together, and according to a new report from In Touch, those who know her best would not be shocked if Ines is already pregnant.

Now, it’s no surprise that serial monogamist Brad is speeding past the usual relationship milestones.

Brad Pitt watches a men’s singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But some fans are taken aback that at 60, the A-lister is planning to start a new family with Ines.

Brad Pitt Girlfriend Pregnant: Does Ines de Ramon Have A Baby on the Way?

“Brad and Ines [de Ramon] have gotten really serious: She’s moved in with him, and they have been discussing having a baby,” says the insider.

“It may be shocking to some, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if she’s already pregnant.”

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Paddock after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Though Brad is at an age where many folks are welcoming their first grandchildren, the source says it’s Ines’ age, not Pitt’s, that has the couple rushing into parenthood.

“Ines is at the age where her biological clock is ticking,” says the insider.

“But Brad is fitter than most guys his age — and he definitely wouldn’t be the first Hollywood star to have a baby with a much younger woman.”

Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ines was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, but the couple did not have any children.

But the source says that from the very start of their relationship, Ines made it clear to Brad that she hopes to one day have kids.

“They are truly in love and spend all their time together,” says the insider.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

“They’ve truly built a life together, and while they have no plans to get married — yet — Brad says it’s the easiest relationship he’s ever been in.”

Brad Pitt’s Children: Where He Stands With His Kids

Brad is already a father of six, of course, but it seems his children have not yet met Ines.

And that might not change anytime soon.

Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the “Honorary CÃ©sar Award” during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

The insider says that Brad is “still at war” with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, citing the actors’ ongoing legal battle over custody and the French estate Miraval, which “has cost Brad dearly.”

“It’s no secret he’s pretty much been alienated from his kids,” the source adds.

Pitt was recently criticized by son Pax Jolie-Pitt in a scathing social media rant.

Brad has not yet responded to the 20-year-old’s remarks — but it’s easy to see why he might not be in any hurry to introduce Ines to his kids.