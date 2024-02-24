Andrew Lincoln is married. Who is his wife?

The franchise continues shambling forward, with no shortage of The Walking Dead spinoffs on the horizon.

Andrew Lincoln played the central character of the original series, and also stars in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Family bonds defined his on-screen character. Fans are always curious to know about his real-life personal ties.

Andrew Lincoln attends MC Networks’ “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” advance screening and conversation at 92NY on February 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Andrew Lincoln has a wife: who is she?

Gael Anderson is Andrew Lincoln’s wife. She is an actress, and hails from a family of artists and creatives.

Her father is Ian Anderson, a British musician.

Her brother, Duncan Anderson, is a musician and plays in their father’s band, Jethro Tull.

Gael herself has appeared in supporting roles on multiple television shows.

Most significantly, she worked on a British show called The Teachers a couple of decades ago. That is an important fact to remember, because it changed her life — and her now-husband’s.

Their family resides in London, where Gael also manages her husband’s social media accounts.

Andrew Lincoln attends the premiere for AMC+ “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” at Linwood Dunn Theater on February 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How did Andrew Lincoln meet his wife?

One of Gael Anderson’s acting roles was on the comedy-drama series, The Teachers. Andrew Lincoln may be most famous for his acting, but he was also a guest director on that show.

He and Gael met behind-the-scenes. Gael also worked behind the scenes, having the extremely British job of serving tea to cast members and working as floor runner.

After they met in 2001, they began dating. Then, on June 10, 2006, the two married in a private wedding ceremony.

Does Andrew Lincoln have any kids?

Andrew and Gael share two children. Every now and then, we see his beautiful family on his Instagram page.

In 2007, they welcomed their daughter, Matilda.

In 2010, Andrew and Gael welcomed their son, Arthur.

Andrew Lincoln seen onstage at the AMC Networks media presentation of The Walking Deadâ€™s â€œThe Ones Who Liveâ€ during the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Obviously, Andrew Lincoln is a successful actor with a busy schedule.

Not only does he appear on camera, but he does a tremendous amount of promotional work for the franchise.

Even so, he prioritizes his family. He and his wife work to create a stable and supportive environment for their wonderful children.