Wendy Williams has issued her first statement since the public was made aware of her troubling medical diagnosis.

Earlier this week, we learned that the veteran talk show host has been diagnosed with dementia, as well as aphasia.

Previously, while she was still front and center on her aforementioned talk show, Williams openly discussed how she had been battling Graves Disease for years.

This latest news comes in the wake of a reality show that revealed the sad depths to which Williams has sunk due to her health concerns.

Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Said Williams on Friday, February 23:

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

“Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming.

“The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Wendy Williams hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter at SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Wendy Williams Show host went on in the statement, advocating for those whose stories and experiences with this same diagnosis have gone unnoticed.

“I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD,” she concluded.

“I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

Fans have shown extreme concern over Williams over the past few months, weeks and days.

There’s been speculation that she suffered a stroke, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Williams’ team announced her dementia diagnosis on Thursday, February 22.

In a press release, reps for this star said they received her diagnosis last year and the conditions “have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” read a portion of this statement.

“Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.

“She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Wendy in happier days, working the red carpet (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia “robs you of the ability to communicate” and “can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.”

This medical organization adds that the condition “typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative).”

Williams entered a facility to treat cognitive issues in April 2023 and has been appointed a court-appointed legal guardian.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” continued the press release from those close to Williams.

“Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”