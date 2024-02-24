What will RHOBH Season 14 look like?

With the shocking The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Reunion upon us, Bravo fans are already looking to the future.

When will Season 14 of RHOBH come out? Which cast members are staying and which are going?

Here’s everything that we know.

The Season 13 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills included the title card. Here, we see Annemarie Wiley, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff holding their respective diamonds aloft. (Image Credit: Bravo)

When will ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 14 premiere?

As of February 2024, Bravo has yet to officially announce when Season 14 of RHOBH will premiere.

While there are no indications that the series will go on an extended hiatus or simply end, Bravo is waiting to confirm anything about Season 14. For now.

One thing that we do know is that filming has not yet begun. As soon as filming begins, people will spot the Housewives with production crews. There are always clear signs.

Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards are looking fantastic while walking through a hideous eyesore on the Season 13 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Who is on the cast of ‘RHOBH’ Season 14?

Season 13 featured Kyle, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley.

Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, and Kim Richards all had “Friend of” roles during the season, too.

Without Bravo’s official word on it, it’s unclear whether the network plans to shake things up, rotate one or two spots, or keep the cast exactly as-is for Season 14.

Viewers could easily see the suffering of Andy Cohen as he became collateral damage in a family feud on the Season 13 Reunion of RHONJ. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Has Bravo fired any ‘RHOBH’ Housewives for Season 14?

Sometimes, something goes down during or after a season that is so appalling, scandalous, or otherwise a nightmare for the network that we already know that Bravo will be showing a Housewife the door.

Unless the Season 13 Reunion is even more toxic than we know, it doesn’t look like that’s happened here.

In fact, as of February of 2024, only one cast member has seriously discussed departing.

Kyle Richards and Kim Richards are primarily spectators as Erika Jayne goes into battle, but Kyle does offer her own statements. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Will Kyle Richards return for Season 14?

In multiple interviews, Kyle Richards has stressed that the future remains uncertain.

“This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me,” the RHOBH OG told Entertainment Tonight on February 14.

Kyle lamented that this was the case “when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, how can I continue to do this?”

In October of 2022, Kathy Hilton found herself at odds with multiple The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members during the Reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Will Kathy Hilton return for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 14?

Despite adopting a partial villain role (to hear some viewers and fellow Housewives tell it) during her recent seasons on the show, Kathy Hilton had a grand old time filming.

Would she return? To hear her tell it, she would, though she has been quick to note that it’s not up to her.

Bravo calls the shots and offers the contracts. It is up to the past, present, and future Housewives to decide whether to sign it.