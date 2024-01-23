Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson has been suspended from playing in the NBA for violating a very important rule.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center has been benched, without pay, for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

Fans were understandably floored to hear the news, and had many questions given the shocking development

Why Tristan Thompson Was Suspended By The NBA?

The Cavs are going to have to figure out how to play over two dozen games without their center.

Tristan Thompson was suspended by the NBA for 25 games without pay after testing positive for two illegal substances.

According to an NBA press release, he tested positive for “ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.”

Ibutamoren is a growth hormone; SARM LGD-4033 is commonly used by body builders and weightlifters for muscle enhancement.

This couldn’t come at a worse time for the Cavs, who have won 8 straight games recently. Their next game will be on Wednesday.

Tristan has yet to release a statement. As this is his second stint with the Cavs, its a stain on his homecoming for sure.

Throughout his career, Thompson has also played with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Khloe & Tristan Now: Where Do They Stand

Someone else who has yet to weigh in on the news is Tristan’s famous ex, Khloe Kardashian.

Their romance made headlines time and time again, but Khloe and Tristan could never make a relationship work.

Despite two kids and almost a decade of being in each other’s orbit, these days, the pair can only manage one thing: co-parenting.

The parents have not been a couple since June 2021, but they are often seen together for their two kids.

Their first child, daughter True Thompson, was born in April 2018. Four years later, in August 2022, they welcomed a son, Tatum, via surrogate.