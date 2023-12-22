Taylor Swift is basically the best person on the planet.

And she’s now earned the blessing of the best player in the National Football League.

On Friday, Patrick Mahomes — a former MVP and multiple-time Super Bowl champion — sat down for an interview with CBS Mornings on Friday.

He was asked during this appearance about the singer’s friendship with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, along with his opinion on Swift in general.

“She’s top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that… it’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes,” Mahomes said in the interview.

The superstar is referring here, of course, to his spouse and also to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end who may be better known at this point as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

The two have been dating for months… with Swift cheering Kelce on at every Kansas City game she can attend.

On occasion, she even gets really mad over non-penalties called against her man.

Mahomes went on to say revealed that when Swift and Kelce first started dating, “everybody stayed away” and “just let [Kelce] do what he was doing.”

But then?

“He started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning,” Mahomes continued, lavishing heaps of praise on the artist as follows:

“She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom. And she’s part of the team.”

Swift first attended a Chiefs game on September 24 at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears.

She said in a recent TIME magazine article that she and Kelce were already a couple at that point, having begun dating a few weeks earlier — away from the spotlight.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said in this same feature of the pair’s public support for each other.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”

Things seem pretty serious between the pair at this point.

We’ve heard Swift and Kelce might even get married.

According to an Us Weekly insider, meanwhile, the 12-time Grammy winner and NFL All-Pro both are trying to focus on making “as much time for each other as possible” in their respective “incredibly busy schedules.”

“When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming,” the source added.

Wherever this relationship goes, Mahomes sounds very much on board.

“It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany, and they’ve built a friendship as well,” the quarterback told CBS.

“So for me, its Travis, man, and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl, and a great woman, and it’s been cool to interact with her.”