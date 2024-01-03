As we’ve discussed many times in the past, 2023 was not an easy year for Meghan Markle.

In fact, she might’ve endured more hardship in the past 12 months than at any previous point in her marriage.

But according to those who know her best, the Duchess of Sussex has not been discouraged by her recent setbacks.

In fact, insiders say Meghan is plotting a comeback that could bring her career to new heights in 2024.

The process of reversing this downward trajectory began back in April of 2023 when Meghan signed with WME.

Arguably the world’s best-known and most widely respected talent agency, WME was co-founded by Ari Emanuel, the super-agent who served as the inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s character on the HBO series Entourage.

The agency’s willingness to take on Meghan as a client was viewed by many as a sign that reports of her diminishing career prospects were greatly exaggerated.

So when Twitter/X users began alleging this week that Meghan had been dropped by the agency, many took the move as a bad omen for the year to come.

But when reading news about the duchess on social media, it’s crucial to bear in mind that Meghan has been the subject of several coordinated harassment campaigns.

And it seems that the rumors about her severed ties with WME are another instance of the trolls coordinating with one another to spread disinformation about their least-favorite royal.

The rumor was even picked up by the mainstream press, with journalist and professional Meg-hater Angela Levin tweeting:

“Meghan’s name is not on her new agent William Morris’s website. Could she have been dropped quietly?”

But despite Levin’s claim that Meghan is “nowhere to be found” on the talent agency’s official website, she is still listed as a client of The Harry Walker Agency, which is a division of WME.

The Walker Agency site describes Meghan as an “exclusive” client and “feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and a global role model.”

“Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures,” the site boasts.

“She is noted as one of the most powerful and influential women in the world, topping lists such as TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue 25.”

Needless to say, it doesn’t sound like WME is planning to cut ties with Meghan anytime soon.

So why the breathless insistence that she’s been kicked to the curb?

Well, some of Meghan’s most rabid critics — like Levin, for example — have built up entire personas — in some cases entire careers! — out of rooting for the duchess’ downfall.

They’ll deny all allegations of racism and xenophobia, but it’s difficult to imagine any other motivation for such fervent hatred of a woman they’ve never even met.

Meghan, of course, won’t be going away anytime soon, a fact for which her haters should probably be grateful.

Yes, in addition to the duchess’ many other good works, she’s providing thousands of sad, hateful people with a much-needed hobby!