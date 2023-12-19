Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won’t be apart for the holidays. Oh no! In fact, word is that the pair will be spending both Christmas AND New Year’s Eve together!

The pop superstar and Time’s 2023 Person of the Year will say good-bye to the biggest year of her life by standing by her man while he works for the holidays, according to Page Six. A source explains that the pair will be in Kansas City, Mo., on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, since he is scheduled to work on both days.

The most beloved lovebirds of 2023 will ring in the New Year together from Kansas City. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce’s team, are set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Monday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Then, on Sunday, Dec. 31, the Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals at their home stadium. And yes, you can expect to see Taylor at both games!

“She’ll for sure be at the games,” an insider told the outlet, most likely sitting beside Travis’ folks, mom Donna and dad Ed. What remains a mystery is if Taylor will jet home in-between games to see her family — or if the two families will celebrate TOGETHER in Kansas City! Wouldn’t that be something!

Is Travis Kelce Making Up For Missing Taylor Swift’s Birthday?

It’s nice to hear that the pair are spending the holidays together – especially after Travis was nowhere to be seen at Taylor’s big birthday bash in NYC. Sadly, the Chiefs tight end was at practice with that Wednesday and was unable to join his girlfriend.

Not like she was along or anything. Friends like Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, and Zoe Kravitz were all on hand to celebrate. Still, it was there first, big life event together, and fans especially wondered if maybe he could have skipped practice to be with her.

Clearly, she’s not that upset about though! You don’t give up your Christmas AND New Year’s for just anyone!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spending Holidays With His Family

Travis’ mom Donna Kelce with Taylor Swift bonding at the team’s suite during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs.Â (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

On Sunday December 17, Taylor’s father Scott Swift, a huge Eagles fan, finally made it to one of Travis’ games with his daughter. Clearly, he’s a dad who likes to show his support! Usually though, Taylor is seen sitting in the top box with Travis’ family. We imagine that will be the case over the holidays, as his mom especially never misses a game.

When Taylor attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, she sat right next to Donna in Travis’ suite. One week later, the pair were photographed at the Chiefs vs. New York Jets game. Clearly, the pair warmed up to each other quickly! “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth,” a source told PEOPLE.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Serious?

“I can see them getting married.” That’s a direct quote from Chetarah Jackson, a friend of Travis’ through her husband, Calvin Locke. Calvin and Travis have been friends since 7th grade and when Chetarah spoke to ET recently, she revealed that she’s bared witness to a very serious relationship blooming between Travis and Taylor.

“Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together,” she told the outlet. “Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind,” she added.