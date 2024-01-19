Tammy Slaton Visits the Beach. For the First Time EVER!

Tammy Slaton is about to hit a major life milestone.

Last month, an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters featured the 37-year old sitting freely and happily in the front seat of a car… something that is quite common for the average individual.

But not as common for someone with Tammy’s history of obesity.

Now — in a clip provided to us by People Magazine — we see Tammy arriving in Pensacola, Florida with siblings Amy, Christ, Amanda and Misty in order to check another item off her bucket list.

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Indeed, we learn in this footage that Tammy has never been to a beach before. Not EVER.

“I’m overjoyed by how well I’ve done and I made it to go to the beach but I still can’t walk very well and the sand is loose,” she says at one point on the upcoming episode.

“So, Chris got me a wheelchair for the beach. I ain’t trying to fall on my butt.”

Ever the helpful brother, Chris them says in the clip:

“Your chariot awaits.”

Tammy Slaton via a confessional on 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

In the ongoing footage, Tammy has difficulty getting into the wheelchair for a couple of minutes.

The veteran star gets irritated and frightened, requiring Misty to help lift her leg over the bar and into the seat, yet is finally able to make her way to the sand.

And it’s glorious!

“Getting in that wheelchair is difficult. I feel like it’s gonna tip over on me. I’m scared of it,” Tammy says at one point. “If I fall it could get really bad because I’m not able to get back up.”

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Chris is really the star of this footage, however, in our opinion. He’s just so positive and helpful.

“Me and Misty are able to get Tammy to wiggle in the chair,” Chris says.

“In the past, Tammy would not have rode that wheelchair at all.

So for her to even continue with the thought of using the chair to get to the water is a f-cking accomplishment.”

Tammy Slaton enjoys a meal here on an episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters. (Image Credit: TLC)

We totally agree!

“Tammy I am so proud of you because you made it here,” Chris also tells his sister.

From there, the siblings set up their belongings close to water so that Tammy is able to walk up to the ocean without ver much trouble.

While in her wheelchair, she reaches down and touches the sand for the first time, getting emotional about the beach trip.

It’s actually rather moving.

“The beach is beautiful,” Tammy, who just came out as a lesbian, says.

“The way people talk about the beach and how they paint it and show it on TV, it’s beautiful. But it’s nothing like seeing it in person.”