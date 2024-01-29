Shannen Doherty may have found the miracle treatment she needs to treat her cancer.

The 90210 star has been incredibly candid about her battle with cancer.

From sharing harrowing updates on the spread of the cancer to her brain to her scary confession on her life expectancy, Shannen has been upfront with her fans about every step of her journey.

And we all just got an incredibly positive update.

Shannen Doherty has been very candid about her cancer journey. ( (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images))

Shannen Doherty Calls New Cancer Treatment a ‘Miracle’

Since 2015, Shannen has been battling stage 4 breast cancer.

To say she has been brave is an understatement. And while there have been setbacks, there’s also been glimmers of hope of a full recovery.

In her latest podcast episode, Shannen sat down with her oncologist and shared the news about a new treatment that is doing wonders for her – even though it didn’t start out that way.

Shannen Doherty walks the carpet at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s “Tex-Mex Fiesta” honoring Marcia Cross at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on September 6, 2019. ( LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m on a new cancer infusion,” she explained, though she declined to name which infusion treatment she tried.

She’s not here to give you medical advice, y’all. She’s here to tell her story! She added:

After four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see.'”

That wait and see attitude was just the ticket, because after a few more treatments, her doctors saw treatment “breaking down the blood brain barrier.”

Is that a miracle? For her, the answer is very much yes!

Shannen hitting the red carpet after losing her hair during chemo treatment. ( VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I can die today, I can die in 20 years.”

“That it’s actually breaking down that blood brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug,” she added. “A miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break.’ Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they’re right in front of your face.”

However, having the right treatment is only half the battle. No matter how you slice it, Shannen’s journey has been hard, grueling, and defeating time and time again.

The true miracle? The fact that Shannen has managed to stay positive after all she’s been through!

“Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it’s so important,” she says.

“Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'”

Sounds like you should just keep doing what you’re doing, Shannen!