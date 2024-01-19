Sia Face Reveal: Pop Icon Flaunts Plastic Surgery Results, Stuns Fans With New Look

Throughout most of her career, Sia kept her face hidden from fans with a variety of wigs and giant bows. But after undergoing plastic surgery, the singer happily showed off her new look this week.

During a visit to her hometown of Adelaide, the Aussie icon visited a winery and posed for pics with fans.

Shortly thereafter, new photos of an “unrecognizable” Sia made the rounds on social media.

Many assumed that the 48-year-old had gone under the knife — and they were correct.

Sia speaks onstage during The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 on March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

How do we know this?

Well, unlike most stars who have had work done, Sia isn’t shy about admitting it.

She first alluded to undergoing cosmetic surgery in a social media post from October of 2023.

Sia Opens Up About Decision to Undergo Plastic Surgery

“I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues,” Sia wrote at the time.

Sia attends the “Annie” World Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on December 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

During an appearance at the Daytime Beauty Awards, Sia went into greater detail, offering praise to the plastic surgeon responsible for her new look.

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s–t,” she told the audience.

“I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible, and he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world,” Sia continued.

Sia poses at the Tribeca ASCAP Music Lounge held at the Canal Room during the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival on May 1, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

“I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, facelift — for, like, anything you could ever want.’ I love him. I can’t say enough good about him,” she gushed.

During a recent appearance on Zane Lowe’s podcast, Sia revealed that she went into a deep depression following her 2016 divorce from Erik Lang.

“I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop,” she said.

Sia performs onstage during day 3 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

“That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. And so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”

These days, Sia is happily remarried to Dan Bernad, and those who know her best say the pop star has never been happier.

By speaking so candidly about her mental health issues and her feelings of discomfort about her own appearance, Sia is helping to remove the stigmas that prevent so many people from seeking help.

And “help” can mean different things to different people.

Sia Face Reveal: Surgery Results Yield Rave Reviews

Sia attends “TrevorLIVE LA” honoring Jane Lynch and Toyota for the Trevor Project at Hollywood Palladium on December 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Trevor Project)

Sia’s face reveal, surgery results, and candor about her desire to tune up her appearance have been hot topics of conversation on social media.

Thankfully, fans of the singer have been mostly complimentary in their remarks.

That’s a welcome change of pace, and we hope the favorable response will encourage more celebs to follow in Sia’s footsteps by speaking openly about their self-image issues!