Leah Messer: My Relationship With Jaylan Mobley Was a Complete Fraud!

When Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley broke up last year, Teen Mom fans were stunned their relationship didn’t last.

The couple seemed to be focused on building a future, and the announcement that they had ended their engagement came just weeks after Leah and Jaylan bought a house together.

Leah and Jaylan during happier times together, filming ‘Teen Mom’. (Youtube/MTV)

At the time, Leah hinted that she had signed an NDA that prevented her from revealing the cause of the sudden split.

Now, however, the truth is slowly coming out.

Why Did Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley Break Up?

“Sometimes love looks like letting go.”

That’s what Leah told Dr. Drew Pinksy and co-host Nessa Diab during the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter first season reunion.

As the first season unfolded, supposed insiders with information put forth a the rumor that Leah caught Jaylan cheating and promptly kicked him to the curb.

Leah Messer spilling the tea during the ‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ reunion. (Youtube/MTV)

As the season progressed, Leah fans watch as the romance began to disintegrate, before burning out completely. Yet now real reason was given.

In the reunion special, Leah was asked point blank if Jaylan had cheated and her answer was .. cryptic.

“I think that’s for Jaylan to speak on, in his time,” she said, after insisting, “At the end of the day, we all have a story to tell. And it’s not our time to tell our stories.”

However, she did confirm that she did not cheat on him, nor did she hide any incriminating secrets from him.

So without saying it, Leah pretty much said that it was all Jaylan’s fault. (Yes, we can read through the lines.)

A Dream House Turned Nightmare

Leah Messer KISSING Jaylan after some time away from each other during an episode of ‘Teen Mom’. (Youtube/MTV)

Whatever went down between Leah and Jaylan, it first seemed like they could at least be friends.

In fact, in the reunion special, Leah even admitted they were both in a “great place”.

However, fans of the series watched as an explosive fight erupted after some realizations came to light about a house they were meant to live together in.

It seems that Leah considered inviting Jaylan to her twin daughters’ birthday party, as he remained close with the girls in the wake of the breakup.

She ultimately changed her mind when she learned that Jaylan had lied to her when he proposed.

At the time, Jaylan claimed to have bought Leah a house, but that later turned out not to be the case.

“On camera in Costa Rica for our proposal, he presented me with a deed that had both of our names on it,” Leah explained.

“Come to find out, the deed that he had presented was not the official deed and my name was not on it at all.”

Rising ‘Teen Mom’ star in 2017 at the CMT awards ((Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT))

Leah went on to reveal that she now has “no idea” what the document was that Jaylan showed her during the proposal.

“That entire year and a half of my life was a façade, so seeing that on TV brought emotions that I had not yet felt,” Leah added.

n Touch later reported that Leah gave Jaylan the money for a down payment, but he simply deposited it in his own bank account.

It’s unclear if Leah ever got that money back, or if this really ever happened.

Who Is Leah With Now?

These days, Leah Messer seems to be enjoying the single life – as she continues to grapple with the men from her past!

After her split and called-off engagement to Jaylan Mobley in October 2022, she then had to deal with the ever contentious relationship she has with her ex husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Most recently, in December 2023, Leah filed for a protective order against her ex after an altercation.

Leah Messer appears on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

After finally moving out of their join West Virginia home, Jeremy started shacking up with his current girlfriend. Some time after that, a confrontation between the two at a restaurant became so intense, Leah had to call the police on him.

As source close the couple told The Ashley, “[Jeremy] stormed in and was intimidating Leah. He had a group of guys with him, as well as his girlfriend, backing him up. The big group made a huge commotion inside the restaurant.”

Following the event, Leah filed for a domestic violence protective order against her ex. The case is still on-going.

Jaylan discussing his future with Leah on ‘Teen Mom’ (Youtube/MTV)

What Does Jaylan Mobley Do For A Living?

Along with being an Army veteran, Jaylan is the Chief Executive Officer & Founder of WARTEK.

WARTEK is a tech company “focused on revolutionizing the technological landscape through innovation and forward-thinking solutions,” according to the company website.

The site also notes that the company’s mission is “to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of technology.”