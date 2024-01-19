Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Birthday of Son Isaac: He’s 14!!

Kailyn Lowry has some news: her son, Isaac, is now 14 years old. Feeling ancient yet?

The Teen Mom 2 alum has an impressive array of children and has been threatening to have triplets in recent statements.

But Isaac will always be her first.

That precious boy, whose birth gave her the official “teen mom” title, just celebrated a major birthday.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

Happy birthday, Isaac!

Taking to Instagram, Kailyn Lowry posted a Reel on Thursday, January 18 to celebrate Isaac. (You can see that video below)

Her son is 14 years old. And she and his siblings unveiled a little surprise for him.

Not only did her surprise overjoy Isaac himself, but it’s excited an entire fandom. But first, Kail’s message.

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2. (Photo Credit: MTV)

On Instagram, Kailyn Lowry penned a beautiful message

“What a journey it’s been – I’m so proud of you @isaacelliottr,” Kailyn began with a blue heart emoji.

“I hope this year is filled with love, growth, adventures, & happiness,” she aspired, adding a prayer emoji.

“Happy birthday to the one who made me MOM,” Kail concluded enthusiastically.

As for the house, Kail set up a chill disco vibe with lighting and light effects to unveil her surprise for Isaac.

Party planners The Party Kween helped her set things up with just the right atmosphere.

Kailyn included an evocative retrospective montage of Isaac’s life in her Instagram Reel. But that wasn’t the actual birthday surprise for her 14-year-old son.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

Isaac’s big birthday surprise

As Kail captured on Instagram and TikTok, she surprised her eldest son with Olivia Rodrigo tickets.

Isaac’s delight was very visible. (And Olivia is a phenomenal talent; he has spectacular taste)

We mentioned that a huge fandom expressed excitement about this. Olivia Rodrigo fan accounts have celebrated on social media — even accounts from other continents. Isaac is just a relatable young man.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

Isaac is 14; Kailyn Lowry’s first son, but not her last

Fourteen years ago, Kail welcomed Isaac with her ex, Jo Rivera.

Since then, she has gone on to have 10-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed with Chris Lopez, and 14-month-old Rio with Elijah Scott.

Reports claim that she and Elijah, who is not an ex, have already welcomed twins. Fans believe that these twins are two months old, but Kail has not confirmed their birth.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

Though fans have many criticisms of Kailyn Lowry, they are happy for her son. Isaac is 14, and he should enjoy his birthday!

And say what you will about some of her choices, but Kail clearly loves her children and wants to provide for them.

She has also mostly suggested that she doesn’t plan on having more. Mostly.