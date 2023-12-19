Sometimes, Kim Kardashian’s own family horrifies her. That (in)famous Kardashian solidarity only goes so far.

And we have all seen her engage in fiery feuds with her siblings before.

Kim has been calling out Khloe for being a total hypocrite.

She may be aiming her words at Khloe, but it’s clear that her beef is with someone else.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

On Sunday, December 17, Khloe Kardashian shared an Instagram Story video of her adorable children.

True Thompson, who is 5 and a half years old, is on the couch.

Meanwhile, adorable little Tatum Thompson seems eager to attempt to play with his big sister. Too cute!

In her Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian called out Khloe Kardashian for “hypocrisy” over this cute look at her kids. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian then saw the post and shared it to her own Instagram Story with an all-caps caption.

“WOW WOW WOW. WHAT A HYPOCRITE @khloekardashian is!!!!” she wrote.

“I WANT TO SEE IF ANYONE KNOWS WHY????” Kim then asked her fans and followers, perhaps rhetorically.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian sit with their son, Tatum Thompson, on the season finale episode on which he made his public debut. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim was clearly teasing Khloe about something that sweet little Tatum, who is of course a baby, was doing.

He was wearing shoes. And he was on the furniture.

Very few people wear shoes on furniture. While Kim understands that babies and baby shoes are a little different, this was something of an inside joke.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

So Kim was teasing Khloe. She even posted screenshots to explain the joke, referring to past articles that criticized the famous family for constantly putting their shoes onto their giant furniture on camera.

“Can’t ever remember @krisjenner teaching us this!! How did @khloekardashain learn this skill I wonder?!?!” Kim joked. “And how did she forget to pass it on????”

Kim then pretended that she’d learned a valuable lesson, citing that she understands why no-shoes-on-the-furniture rules are “important” and affirming that Khloe needs to “do better” in this area.

Tristan Thompson carries baby Tatum Thompson on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“OMG you are insane!” Khloe fired back, presumably understanding the joke even if she didn’t make that clear.

She then added: “These are brand new shoes lady! You’re sick.” Khloe reitereated that Tatum’s shoes are “brand f–king new.” One would hope so. He’s a baby.

Khloe then wrote: “I really feel like you finally understand the nastiest of this habit!! So I feel good about this.”

In good humor, Kim Kardashian was eager to offer her legal knowledge to do a friend’s prenup ahead of his wedding. The marriage lasted a matter of months. (Image Credit: Hulu)

So it sounds like Kim was taking a jab at how people have commented about the family’s weird habit of putting shoes on the couch.

But it also sounds like Khloe has nagged Kim about this, even in private. Thus Kim’s somewhat fake callout post.

Just to be clear, however, Kim adores her nephew Tatum. She is not, even jokingly, giving this little sweetie a hard time.