Caleb Willingham to Tammy Slaton: I’m out of Control! I Need Help!

As has been previously detailed and explained right here on The Hollywood Gossip, TLC is taking viewers back to an uncomfortable and tragic period of time this season on 1000-Lb Sisters.

The episodes currently airing of this reality show were filmed many months ago… back when Tammy Slaton left rehab and returned to her home in Kentucky.

And also back when Caleb Willingham was still alive.

Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham.

The 40-year old met Tammy in the aforementioned rehab facility and then tragically passed away in June.

We never learned Willingham’s cause of death, but Slaton herself learned about his health struggles on a December episode of 1000-Lb Sisters.

It certainly seems as if Caleb died due to his excessive weight gain, as his journey sadly went in the opposite direction from that of his spouse.

Now, in a sneak peek at the upcoming January 9 installment, we get yet another glimpse at the troubles that befell Willingham prior to his passing.

This picture of Tammy Slaton was snapped in the spring of 2023.

“I don’t think he’s avoiding talking to me, but it feels like he’s hiding something, not being honest with me,” Slaton says in footage shared this week by Entertainment Tonight, noting that the couple regularly communicated via text … but weren’t able to chat on the phone often.

Tammy is at home in Kentucky in this clip, while Caleb remains in rehab.

They do eventually catch up on FaceTime, however.

Caleb Willingham filmed an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters before he passed away.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat everything, I’m still struggling with this eating thing,” Caleb says during this call. “I don’t know how I’m getting this far out of control.”

Willingham then shocked his wife, telling Tammy he had recently been hospitalized.

“I’m not in the hospital [now],” Caleb clarified at least.

“I went and had six days in the hospital, my co2 levels went back up, and they were talking about pneumonia.”

Tammy Slaton cradles Caleb Willingham here in one photo and holds a necklace with his ashes in the other.

Slaton later admitted in a confessional that she was stunned by the news, explaining that her husband’s trach can cause infections and complications, which may have led to the hospitalization.

“I can’t believe that he didn’t tell me that they sent him to the hospital,” she told the producers.

It sure does seem like a piece of information Caleb should have passed along immediately.

“I gotta take care of some business, get my health together,” Willingham tlls Tammy on this same episode, attempting to assuage her concerns. “That means not making you worry.”

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph.

Tammy doesn’t wanna hear any BS, though. She just wants the truth from Caleb.

“Don’t tell me like you’re taking care of things, I want to know how you’re actually doing,” she says to him.

In response, Willingham simply tells Tammy that he loves her.

Slaton, who wears Caleb’s ashes around her neck everyday, told People Magazine in December how she learned about Caleb’s death.

“I was sitting in the fetal position,” she said last month.

“I got a text message from his friend up there and the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ ​Twenty minutes later he texted me back and said he was gone.”