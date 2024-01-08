On Sunday night, TLC aired a very special Sister Wives episode dedicated to Christine Brown’s wedding in October.

The mother of six exchanged vows at the time with David Woolley, a widower she met on a dating website several months after ending her spiritual union with Kody Brown.

Here’s the thing, however:

While the focus of this special was meant to be on Christine, our biggest takeaway centered on Kody.

Kody Brown seems to have no worries in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

“I knew David and Christine were going to get married because I had met David. I saw a wedding announcement at my sister’s house,” Kody said on the episode, explaining how he learned about the nuptials.

“It was kind of curious to me that some of my family had been invited to the wedding.”

From there, Kody tried to make it clear that he had no issues with Christine moving on.

Quite the opposite, even.

Kody Brown looks quite angry in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

“I’m really fine. I’m resolved with it. Our relationship ended, she made the accusation that I had…” Kody continued … before Robyn Brown, Kody’s only legal spouse, jumped in to cut him off.

“Aren’t we just so happy for them? We’re just so happy for them, right? That’s what we want,” Robyn said, coaching her selfish husband.

“I’m just telling my story!” Kody insisted. “Christine said to our children, ‘Dad has his soulmate. I’m going to go look for mine.’ And so she says she’s found her soulmate, and so I’m happy for her for that fact.”

It’s true that Christine has said for years now that Robyn is Kody’s favorite wife, and this played a huge role in her decision to end the romance.

Christine Brown smiles broadly in a selfie with husband David Woolley as they enjoy a weekend getaway to New York. (DAVID WOOLLEY/INSTAGRAM)

Kody — who has also broken up over the past year-plus with Meri and Janelle — jokingly added on air:

“Just because I’ve been angry for them for three years doesn’t mean I can’t be happy for them.”

Robyn, for her part, does not get along with Christine. The two do not talk. Christine thinks she’s sad and pathetic.

Asked for her take on Christine’s marriage, Robyn simply replied:

“I hope that Christine and David can be happy. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Christine Brown gesture here at David Woolley during his first Sister Wives appearance. (TLC)

Elsewhere on the special, Janelle (the only Sister Wives cast member invited to the ceremony) simply gushed over her close pal.

“This is a fairy tale and I’m so excited to be a part of this with you,” Janelle said as part of her speech in front of everyone at the rehearsal dinner.

“Thank you for making me part of the deal. For loving my children and letting me love yours.”

Part two of Christine Brown’s Sister Wives special airs on Sunday, January 14 on TLC.