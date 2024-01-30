Jessica Chastain Secretly Divorced From Italian Count Husband?

Jessica Chastain has a reputation as one of the most private stars in Hollywood.

It’s not easy for A-listers like Jessica to keep prying eyes away from their personal lives, but the Oscar winner has done an impressive job of protecting her loved ones from unwanted attention.

But no one as famous as Jessica can live a life of total privacy.

And she received some unwanted attention of her own this week thanks to a blind item about her marriage to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Who Is Jessica Chastain’s Husband?

Now, that name might not sound familiar to you — in fact, you might not have been aware that Jessica was married!

That’s because Gian rarely accompanies his wife to award shows or other high-profile events.

But don’t weep for the guy.

He’s an Italian count from a family whose history dates back to the 10th century, so it’s not like his life is lacking in glamour.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024 in New York City.

Is Jessica Chastain Divorced From Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo?

Jessica and Gian got married back in 2017, and they’ve since welcomed two children, a son named Giulietta and another son named Augustus.

Since Gian prefers to steer clear of the spotlight, it went mostly unnoticed when Jessica arrived to the 2023 Emmy Awards unaccompanied.

But a new blind item from the well-known DeuxMoi Instagram account alleged that a high-profile couple secretly have gone their separate ways.

Jessica Chastain attends the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024 in New York City.

“This A-list ginger actress who recently won an Oscar quietly split with her husband a few months ago,” the item alleges.

“She confirmed it by showing up at the Emmys unescorted. Also, she was not wearing her wedding ring.”

Reddit users initially guessed that the item referred to either Emma Stone or Scarlett Johansson, but neither of those theories held up under closer scrutiny.

While ScarJo enjoys the rare distinction of having been nominated in two separate categories in the same year, she’s never won an Oscar.

Scarlett Johansson, fashion detail, attends the David Yurman Scarlett Johansson Event at David Yurman 57th St on December 06, 2023 in New York City.

(Also, while she’s been known to rock red hair from time to time, we’re not sure that anyone would describe Scarlett as a ginger.)

Emma has won an Academy Award, and she fits the “ginger” description, but she took home the Best Actress prize way back in 2017, so we’re not sure it’s accurate to say that she recently won an Oscar.

That leaves Jessica, who won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2022.

Jessica Chastain speaks onstage during Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard and Michel Franco in Conversation with Joe Neumaier – "Memory" at 92NY on December 15, 2023 in New York City.

In addition to the fact that Jessica checks all of the other boxes, the item was titled “Scenes From a Marriage,” which is also the name of an 2021 HBO miniseries, in which she co-starred with Oscar Isaac.

As this is a blind item, and because she values her privacy, Jessica and her team have no commented on the matter as of yet. And honestly, they probably won’t unless there is something to say.

Jessica’s Latest Work

Jessica was in attendance at this year’s Emmys because she was nominated for a more recent miniseries, Showtime’s George & Tammy, in which she portrayed country music legend Tammy Wynette.

Wynette’s equally revered husband George Jones was portrayed by Michael Shannon, and quite a few Reddit users seem convinced that there’s something going on between the costars.

It’s possible — but with how fiercely Jessica protects her privacy, it might be years before we receive any confirmation or denial on that front!