Taylor Swift Skips Emmys to Attend Chiefs Game With ... Tom Cruise?!

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Well, there weren’t a whole lot of surprises at Arrowhead Stadium last night:

The Kansas City Chiefs once again looked dominant against a formidable AFC opponent, and Taylor Swift was there to cheer on her man.

It was Travis Kelce’s first game as a married man, so it makes sense that Tay was on hand — but some fans thought she might sit this one out.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After all, Swift did miss a few Chiefs games last season.

And as the 2025 Emmy Awards were taking place in Los Angeles at the same time that the Chiefs were squaring off against the Denver Broncos in KC.

So Taylor would’ve had a perfectly good reason for skipping what’s likely to be the final home opener of her husband’s career.

Instead, she was right there in her usual luxury box, alongside Donna Kelce, and … Tom Cruise?!

Yes, for some reason, Tay and Tom were side-by-side and yapping it up between plays.

Why was Cruise on hand? No one seems to know.

The man has been everywhere lately, promoting his upcoming film Digger. But surely that’s not the only reason he attended the Chiefs game as Taylor’s guest — right?

Maybe these two are working on some sort of project together. Or maybe Tay just liked the optics of showing up with the most random A-lister she could think of (and Nicolas Cage was unavailable).

Or maybe Tom Cruise has been a closet Chiefs fan all this time but didn’t want to betray his Upstate New York roots.

Whatever the case, Taylor’s absence at the Emmys and presence at Arrowhead made it clear where her loyalties lie.

And the fact that Tom was with her was a testament to her still-growing star power.

In a testament to her ability to somehow be everywhere at the same time, Taylor also appeared in a sketch, alongside her cat (or at least a cat pretending to be her cat), Olivia Benson.

Mariska Hargitay made her debut as Emmys host, an Taylor might be the world’s most famous Law & Order: SVU fan, so it was a perfect fit.

Few stars are so big that they can skip an award show and still co-star with the host in a sketch about their absence.

Needless to say, the Chiefs weren’t the only ones who won big last night.