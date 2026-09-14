Catherine Zeta-Jones Decries 'Horrible' Nepo Baby Label (While Both Married To & Mother of Nepo Babies)

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Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t want you to call her kids “nepo babies.”

Even though her kids are actors who are the children of world-famous actors.

(And, you know, words mean things.)

But Zeta-Jones calls the term “horrible,” and explains why.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends Netflix’s “Wednesday” Emmys FYSEE Event on May 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones abhors the ‘nepo baby’ label for her kids

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Catherine Zeta-Jones is praising the acting talents of her children — while objecting to how some might label them.

“This horrific phrase ‘nepo baby’ is horrible,” she asserted.

Zeta-Jones explained that she feels this way “because these kids didn’t ask to be born into this.”

That is certainly true! We will elaborate shortly.

“They’re finding their own way in life,” Zeta-Jones correctly described.

Zeta-ones shares 26-year-old son, Dylan, and 23-year-old daughter, Carys, with husband and fellow famous actor Michael Douglas.

Now, both of their adult children are in the acting world.

“It’s hard for them to forge a way forward on their own” because of the baggage from having famous parents, Zeta-Jones expressed.

However, she praised that both of her children are “plugging away” at their careers.

Just to be clear, there are cons to being a nepo baby. There are just, you know, a bunch of pros also.

There was also a lot to say about the (nepo) babies themselves

Catherine Zeta-Jones did not focus exclusively upon the burden of their parents’ legacy when discussing her children’s burgeoning acting careers.

She gushed that both Dylan and Carys “love” acting — and that they are both skilled at it.

“Otherwise Michael and I would be the first to go, ‘You know what? Maybe law school looks really good,’” Zeta-Jones quipped.

Just to be clear, there are many paths outside of acting that are not law school.

To be even clearer, perhaps the children of Zeta-Jones and Douglas could hypothetically lead lives that are not career-oriented, if push came to shove. Just a thought.

We should acknowledge that Dylan and Carys are no the only nepo babies in the family.

However, Zeta-Jones might feel about the “nepo baby” label, she married one.

Douglas is a critically acclaimed actor and has been for decades, but he is also the son of the late Kirk Douglas.

Their children are not only the offspring of two Oscar-winners, but are also the grandchild of an Oscar-winner.

Here’s the thing: “nepo baby” is an acknowledgment of the reality of having famous parents who know the industry inside and out. It isn’t an accusation. And it shouldn’t be an insult. It’s just the reality of the situation.