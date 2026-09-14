Alan Ritchson & Catherine Ritchson: Separating After 20 Years of Marriage

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Beloved actor Alan Ritchson is undergoing a major life change.

The week of the Reacher Season 4 finale (and the Neagley premiere), he has some personal news.

After 20 years of marriage, he and wife Catherine Ritchson are separating.

It sounds like they really tried to make it work.

Catherine Ritchson and Alan Ritchson attends the Lionsgate’s “Ordinary Angels” New York Premiere on February 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

It’s over for Alan and Catherine Ritchson after 20 years of marriage

On Saturday, September 12, Alan Ritchson and Catherine Ritchson shared a join Instagram post.

“After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage,” he began.

“And,” the post continued, “continue alongside one another in a different way.”

The Ritchsons affirmed: “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together.”

Referring to Calem, Edan, and Amory, they wrote: “And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world.”

The Ritchsons emphasized that “nothing can diminish” their many years together.

Nor can anything take away from “the love and respect we will always share.” That’s good!

“The best gift we can give one another — and our boys — right now is friendship, grace, and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be,” the now-former couple expressed.

“We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming,” the statement explained.

Deactivating comments to avoid “the whole world weighing in,” they very understandably asked for both “privacy and compassion.” That sounds very reasonable.

It sounds like they spent the past year trying to make it work

According to TMZ, Alan Ritchson “actually filed for divorce in December” of 2025.

However, the same report alleges that they then “reconciled in March.”

Some reconciliations stick. Others do not.

It’s clear that they still have a tremendous amount of love for each other.

Similarly, it is clear that they tried their hardest to make the relationship work. It did not.

Alan and Catherine married in May of 2006. And that was only after having met in high school and reconnected years later.

Though many of us have followed Ritchson’s acting career for years (he’s portrayed both Aquaman and Hawk in live-action adaptations of DC Comics properties, and to be honest we’d love to see him portray Orion in the Gunnverse), we can acknowledge that it has really taken off in recent years.

Additionally, some loud and deeply weird people have likely targeted Ritchson and his family with more harassment than we can imagine.

(And we can imagine a lot, considering that a Trump-worshiping neighbor appeared to ambush him on the street when he was with his children earlier this year.)

We wish the entire Ritchson family the best with whatever comes next. By all accounts, these are some very good people going through some personal changes.