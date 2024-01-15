Yes, Jeremy Allen White had a wife. Emphasis on the ‘had’.

The Bear star is enjoying a plethora of praise these days, with award shows left and right honoring his work on the smash Hulu show.

However, Jeremy has been noticeably solo on the red carpets, leaving many of his new fans to wonder what happened to his wife, Addison Timlin.

Well, let’s discuss.

Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White pose with Sebastian Stan at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. ((Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial))

Who Is Jeremy Allen White’s Wife, Addison Timlin?

Surprise, surprise – Addison Timlin is also an actor.

The pair actually starred alongside each other in the 2008 drama, Afterschool. They were just babies there, mere 17-years-young for Addison, but even then, there was a hint of a romance.

She’s also been in other shows like Californication and films such as Little Sister and That Awkward Moment. More recently, she was in an episode of American Horror Stories and the film Blackout.

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin and Blake Lee attend Glamorama “Fashion Rocks” presented by Macy’s Passport at Create Nightclub on September 9, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Macy’s))

Jeremy Allen White Marries Addison Timlin

The costars turned friends turned lovers waited nearly a decade to make things official.

They got engaged by April 2019, and then they tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2019.

The pair seemed blissfully happy on their wedding day, posing for funny photos together and wearing matching jackets with their pet names for each other on the back: Buddy & Billie.

Can you spot the tattoo of their names on Addison’s left arm? ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

The Pair Have Two Kids

For years, things were blissful for the lovebirds.

Before they tied the knot, the two welcomed their first baby girl, Ezer Billie White on Oct. 20, 2018

“Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter,” Addison wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of the newborn.

Two years late and into the first year of marriage, they announced they were expecting another! On Dec. 12, 2020, their second daughter, Dolores Wild White was born.

“Just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her,” Addison wrote on the arrival of baby #2 on Instagram.

All good things come to an end? ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Jeremy Allen White’s Divorce

Sadly, this is where the love story seems to have come to an end.

Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy in May 2023. It was a shocking blow, especially given that publicly, everything seemed fine!

Literally four months prior, he was professing his love for her in his Golden Globes acceptance speech for his role in The Bear.

Sadly, a love proclamation wasn’t enough to keep things together. As to why they split, that remains a bit of a mystery.

However, according to a source quoted by ET, Addison and Jeremy “were having trust issues.”

“They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split,” the source added.

While heartbreaking, the split has not, shall we say, slowed his roll. So far, TV’s newest hunk and bachelor has been spotted out with both model Ashley Moore and singer Rosalia. However, neither have been see by his side at any of the major award shows in 2024.