Jenelle Evans: I'm Taking Parenting Classes ... AGAIN!

Jenelle Evans wants everyone to know that she’s doing her best to be a great mother.

Once again.

Late on Monday, the former MTV personality posted a screen shot of her computer screen on Instagram and wrote as a caption along with it:

“Normalize #ParentingClasses.”

The 32-year old hilariously and depressingly added at the time:

“Doing this for the fifth time in my life.”

Our guess is that Evans was mandated to take these classes by Child Protective Services, which is investigating her and husband David Eason after Jenelle’s teenage son, Jace, ran away from home this past September.

Shortly after doing so, Jace told his grandmother that Eason had assaulted him.

Eason has since been charged with felony strangulation.

Both he and his infamous wife have denied any sort of wrongdoing, with Evans often saying her oldest son has mental health issues… while also blaming her own mother for stirring up this sort of controversy.

Evans even threatened her mom last week.

She can say whatever she wants over social media, of course, but no matter how much shade Jenelle tries to throw online, she’ll need to actually prove herself as a parent in order to earn back custody of Jace.

Hence, we assume, these parenting classes.

Jenelle has battled legal and substance abuse issues in the past.

She and Eason also lost custody of their kids for about a month back in 2019 after Eason admitted the murdering his family’s dog.

This is a long way of saying that Evans has likely been tasked with taking these kinds of classes on numerous other occasions if she wanted to remain the care taker of her kids.

When others called her out for being a repeat offender, however?

When they scoffed at the notion that she had to take classes to learn how to parent? Evans fired back.

“For those saying ‘that’s concerning you took that class 5 times’ over the course of being a mother for 15 years and doing this to please others but also become a better parent speaks volumes,” she posted, making it appear as if she should take a grammar class as well.

The ex-Teen Mom 2 star added:

“Bet most of you haven’t had 1 class, you should look into it.

“Maybe you would be able to control your emotions messaging random people, and then you can focus on your kids #JustAThought.”

This line of attack would be more damning, of course, if Evans were not under investigation for failing to protect her children from her apparently VERY violent husband.

Shortly her own son accused her spouse of abuse, Jenelle used her platform to defend the man she once said broke her collarbone.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the former reality star in October 2023 before she turned the topic to Barbara Evans.

“My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

