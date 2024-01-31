SZA: How Many Grammys Has The Rapper Won?

SZA is one of the biggest and brightest stars of her generation and she has the Grammys creds to prove it.

She’s poised to have a big night at the 2024 Grammy Awards, both as a performer and a winner of some top tier awards.

In fact, she’s the most nominated artist of the year! But how many Grammys does she already have?

SZA attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

SZA Has 9 Grammy Nominations This Year

Over the course of SZA’s music career, she’s gained 24 Grammy noms for her work.

The rapper snagged her first nomination in 2018; actually, that year she got five nominations, including the nod for Best New Artist.

Even though she didn’t win, it set her down the path to make waves at the award show ever since.

In 2024, SZA is up for nine nominations including Album of the Year for the acclaimed “SOS” and Record of the Year for “Kill Bill”.

SZA holding her Grammy win in 2022. ((Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

How Many Grammys Has SZA Won?

Despite being recognized over two dozen times, SZA has walked away more times empty-handed than she should.

In fact, to date, she has only won one Grammy Award.

In 2022, she won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with her girl Doja Cat for their song Kiss Me More.

However, it looks like all of that is going to change in 2024. Nine nominations and no wins? No way that’s in the cards for SZA!

Doja Cat and SZA winners of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award for ‘Kiss Me More’ in 2022 (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

2024 Grammy Performers

Win or lose, the Grammys this year is all about the performances – and SZA is leading huge lineup of stars!

Legends like Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and U2 are all set to take the stage, alongside new favorites like Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.

Olivia Rodrigo, and Luke Combs round out the rooster, along with Travis Scott and Burna Boy.

There was a rumor that SZA would be performing with Taylor Swift at the Grammys this year. Fingers crossed that ends up being the case.