Alec Baldwin has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, for the second time – and this could mean prison.

New documents released from New Mexico prosecutors confirm that the team is seeking to hold Alec responsible for the on-set death of Rust young cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

“The above named defendant did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard of indifference for the safety of others,” the indictment reads in part.

So what does this mean for Alec?

Alec has now been charged twice for the death of a young cinematographer ((Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic))

Alec Baldwin Going to Prison? New Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Filed

Baldwin was initially charged in the case in January 2023.

However, the charges were dropped three months later. His defense team insisted there was evidence that suggested the Colt .45 he was holding in the scene was not functioning properly

The young cinematographer was preparing to film a scene with Baldwin at a ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., in October 2021 when the gun went off.

Alec has insisted that he did not pull the trigger, but if found guilty, he faces going to prison for up to 18 months.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the American Museum of Natural History’s 2023 Museum Gala ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History ))

Alec did not immediately respond to the new indictment. Instead, his lawyers released this statement:

“We look forward to our day in court,” said Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, his attorneys.

Why Was He Charged Twice?

New Mexico prosecutors initially dropped the criminal case against Alec last summer to review new evidence.

It had been suggested that the gun he was holding had been modified.

Alec Baldwin speaks onstage during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights’ 2023 Ripple of Hope Gala ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights))

After a five-month investigation and an adamant confession on Alec’s part that he never pulled the trigger, a forensic expert insisted their evidence proved that the gun could not have fired otherwise.

“This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” the report read in part.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”