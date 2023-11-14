Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott “Icy” With Each Other as Both Date New People

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In recent weeks, we have all witnessed Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling’s PDA war.

Though they both have separate homes and new entanglements, they have many years of shared history — and are co-parents to their children.

So how are things right now?

In a word? Icy.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet of an event in 2019. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

An inside source spoke to Us Weekly about where things stand between Tori and Dean.

“They’re on fairly icy terms right now,” the insider characterized.

“But,” the source then emphasized, Tori and Dean are still “trying to stay cordial.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Obviously, given the situation, being cordial might not be as easy as chocolate covered cherries make it appear.

They have so many years of history. And their breakup — with Dean unilaterally announcing the end of their marriage — was less than ideal.

And apparently, there’s one major sticking point for Dean. It’s both a new gripe for him … and a very old one.

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In the past couple of weeks, we’ve reported on multiple instances of Tori’s very public outings with CEO Ryan Cramer.

They’ve been out and about in Los Angeles. Holding hands, kissing, and entering an SUV together.

According to the report, Dean — despite having his own outings with Lily Calo — resents these appearances.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

Apparently, Dean doesn’t think that Tori is dating for the right reasons.

“He thinks Tori’s doing this for attention,” the insider dished.

That’s a wild claim, especially from the guy who went public with Lily Callo last month without warning — and while waiting in line for government benefits.

Tori Spelling attends the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

So, what’s going on with Dean? Is he jealous over his ex’s dating life?

Or is he just a big ol’ hypocrite, since he’s had PDA with his own post-Tori entanglement but apparently bristles at Tori’s?

If Dean didn’t want Tori to date again, maybe he shouldn’t have posted a later-deleted breakup announcement on a random Saturday in June.

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce his separation from Tori Spelling. That was very early on a Saturday morning. Hours later, he deleted the post. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Apparently, Dean’s issue is just that he sees Tori using this situation to get attention. Is that the case? Maybe.

But … Tori was getting plenty of attention before she and Ryan Cramer stepped out together. She’s made headlines all year, even before her split with Dean.

Dean, meanwhile, is the one who was largely an afterthought all summer. It was only in October, when he went out holding hands with Lily Callo, that most people even learned of his new living situation.

Tori Spelling of BH 90210 speaks during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, reports say that Tori is happy with what she and Ryan are doing. She feels energized.

Dating again is difficult. Dating again for the first time in decades, as a famous person with five children, is a rare situation.

And we have to ask: if Tori is only dating Ryan for an ulterior motive, wouldn’t the only person harmed by that be Ryan himself? What does this have to do with Dean?