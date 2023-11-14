Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott “Icy” With Each Other as Both Date New People

In recent weeks, we have all witnessed Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling’s PDA war.
Though they both have separate homes and new entanglements, they have many years of shared history — and are co-parents to their children.
So how are things right now?
In a word? Icy.
An inside source spoke to Us Weekly about where things stand between Tori and Dean.
“They’re on fairly icy terms right now,” the insider characterized.
“But,” the source then emphasized, Tori and Dean are still “trying to stay cordial.”
Obviously, given the situation, being cordial might not be as easy as chocolate covered cherries make it appear.
They have so many years of history. And their breakup — with Dean unilaterally announcing the end of their marriage — was less than ideal.
And apparently, there’s one major sticking point for Dean. It’s both a new gripe for him … and a very old one.
In the past couple of weeks, we’ve reported on multiple instances of Tori’s very public outings with CEO Ryan Cramer.
They’ve been out and about in Los Angeles. Holding hands, kissing, and entering an SUV together.
According to the report, Dean — despite having his own outings with Lily Calo — resents these appearances.
Apparently, Dean doesn’t think that Tori is dating for the right reasons.
“He thinks Tori’s doing this for attention,” the insider dished.
That’s a wild claim, especially from the guy who went public with Lily Callo last month without warning — and while waiting in line for government benefits.
So, what’s going on with Dean? Is he jealous over his ex’s dating life?
Or is he just a big ol’ hypocrite, since he’s had PDA with his own post-Tori entanglement but apparently bristles at Tori’s?
If Dean didn’t want Tori to date again, maybe he shouldn’t have posted a later-deleted breakup announcement on a random Saturday in June.
Apparently, Dean’s issue is just that he sees Tori using this situation to get attention. Is that the case? Maybe.
But … Tori was getting plenty of attention before she and Ryan Cramer stepped out together. She’s made headlines all year, even before her split with Dean.
Dean, meanwhile, is the one who was largely an afterthought all summer. It was only in October, when he went out holding hands with Lily Callo, that most people even learned of his new living situation.
Meanwhile, reports say that Tori is happy with what she and Ryan are doing. She feels energized.
Dating again is difficult. Dating again for the first time in decades, as a famous person with five children, is a rare situation.
And we have to ask: if Tori is only dating Ryan for an ulterior motive, wouldn’t the only person harmed by that be Ryan himself? What does this have to do with Dean?