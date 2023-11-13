When Jenelle Evans feels threatened, she doesn’t back away from social media the way most public figures do.

Instead, she tries to fight fire with fire, lashing out with criticism against her enemies in an effort to combat the negative attention coming her way.

Needless to say, this approach has never proven effective.

But that’s not stopping Jenelle from deploying her favorite tactic again as she faces yet another CPS investigation.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jenelle and husband David Eason are being investigated in connection with allegations made by Evans’ 14-year-old son, Jace.

Jace says he was assaulted by David and was left with no choice but to run away from home for his own protection.

These days, Jace is back with the grandmother who raised him for most of his life.

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans in happier times. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, David has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse, and he and Jenelle are once again faced with the prospect of losing custody of all of their kids.

But judging from their recent social media activity, the Easons aren’t terribly concerned.

In recent weeks, David has been promoting his rap career, and Jenelle has resumed posting content on OnlyFans.

Perhaps the Easons believe they’ll be able to profit from all of the media attention they’ve been receiving in recent weeks.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

But the strategy appears to be backfiring.

Not surprisingly, critics of the couple believe their attempt to cash in on their latest crises is in terribly poor taste.

Jenelle frequently promotes her risqué content on more mainstream social media platforms, and commenters were quick to slam a recent TikTok video in which she appeared to be semi-nude.

“She’s naked in the bath. Always doing something else during normal parenting hours. Lots of laughs!” one person joked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Is Jenelle really that low on sense?” another asked.

Jenelle Evans records a TikTok video from her bathtub in November of 2023. (TikTok)

“I have no idea what her point was and I’m sure neither does she, but that was it. That was her whole post,” a third chimed in.

“Ew! Why is she naked? Why does she want CPS to see this?” a fourth asked.

In addition to promoting their respective “careers,” Jenelle and David have been lashing out at his ex-wife, Whitney Rich, whom they’ve accused of conspiring against them.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

As we reported last week, Whitney released screenshots of text messages in which it appeared that David was asking her to give their relationship a second chance.

Eason claims the screenshots are fraudulent, and Jenelle has now posted multiple self-written articles on her personal website in which she accuses Rich of blackmail, harassment, drug abuse, and just about everything else Evans can think of.

These articles have titles like “EXCLUSIVE: David Eason’s Ex-Wife HATES Her Current Husband, Admits SON “Acts Out” TEXTS INCLUDED” and sound like they were written by a fourth-grader in the throes of an intense temper tantrum.

David Eason posted an Instagram Story of a mysterious phone number in November of 2023. (Instagram)

Not surprisingly, they’re devoid of any convincing evidence of wrongdoing on Rich’s part.

Over the weekend, David ramped up the harassment by posting an Instagram Story in which he encouraged his followers to dial a phone number that is believed to be Rich’s.

Thankfully, the post has since been deleted.

Interestingly, Jenelle and David seem unconcerned about how this sort of behavior might affect their standing with CPS.

David Eason, Ensley Eason and Jenelle Eason attend the Cosmopolitan NYFW fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Tribeca 360 on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

According to The Sun, CPS recently interviewed Maryssa Eason, David’s daughter by Whitney, but lawyers selected by Jenelle and David were on hand.

“Maryssa has spoken to CPS by now, and it was supposed to be with Jenelle and David’s lawyer present,” an insider claimed.

“No one is expecting her to say much to CPS now.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.