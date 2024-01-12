Are Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva still married? What is the 90 Day couple’s relationship status now ?

Ever since we learned that Natalie would be rejoining the 90 Day: The Single Life cast for another season, the question has lingered.

Now that Season 4 is underway, we see that she’s trying to make things work with Josh. Sort of.

But she still has major ties to Mike. And we know that Mike filmed for this season. So are they actually divorced?

This is the official promo image for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. Someone owes Chantel Everett an apology. They did just fine by Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez, however. Oddly, neither of those two are single. (Image Credit: TLC)

Natalie is once again appearing on ’90 Day: The Single Life’

Continuing her bizarre hot-and-cold romance with Josh Weinstein, Natalie is back on Season 4.

She isn’t exactly done with ex-husband Mike Youngquist. On paper, they’re still married.

As we previously noted, Natalie is not the only 90 Day: The Single Life star with an “Interesting” divorce timeline.

90 Day: The Single Life’s Season 4 teaser includes this throwback to Season 3 of Natalie Mordovtseva. (Image Credit: TLC)

Natalie is risking it all for Josh

Moving across the country for someone you love is a normal thing, but it’s a big deal.

Natalie and Josh Weinstein aren’t really serious enough to do that.

Fans pointed out that Natalie was rushing things. Especially when Josh got cold feet about cosigning her lease once she moved.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, Natalie Mordovtseva is not having an easy time. (Image Credit: TLC)

Things are not going well for Natalie and Josh

There have been times when Natalie rejects Josh, usually over something that played out in her own mind.

However, we have also seen Josh abruptly keep Natalie at arm’s length. This season already illustrated that with the lease issue.

Natalie has accused Josh of “using” her “for sex,” but she still underwent a major move to be with him. What a mess!

“My personal life is a mess,” Natalie Mordovtseva understates on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3. She appears backstage at that season’s Tell All special. (Image Credit: TLC)

At least Natalie is (sometimes) self-aware

Natalie’s love life, and regular life, being a “mess” is nothing new. It has been a defining feature for her since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

She might not share former castmate Debbie Johnson’s immigration woes, but her legal residency has been in question before.

And even when Natalie isn’t working herself into a frenzy over nothing, she ends up having miserable relationships instead of happy ones.

Sobbing on the Tell All stage, Natalie Mordovtseva makes it clear that Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life was not a happy time for her. (Image Credit: TLC)

Natalie Mordovtseva is often miserable, only sometimes by choice

Viewers have watched as Natalie says and does strange things. It’s not just editing at work — because people around her find her “odd,” too.

Natalie will abruptly become angry at a partner without explaining why. Or she will have a crying meltdown without any clear cause.

It doesn’t help that she hasn’t always had good luck in love. She was toxic to ex-husband Mike Youngquist, but he was also toxic to her.

“I cannot listen to it,” Natalie Mordovtseva says. She storms off past Josh Weinstein on the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell ALl. (Image Credit: TLC)

Natalie does not want to hear any criticisms … or feedback

On screen, on social media, and especially during Tell All specials, people have tried to speak to Natalie about her choices and reactions.

Natalie has stormed off of the stage — even though she has excoriated castmates when it’s their turn.

One major point of contention for Natalie in recent years has been her marriage to Mike. If she’s so in love with Josh … why isn’t it over with Mike?

“We came to the point when it’s terrible,” Mike Youngquist said accurately of his erstwhile 90 Day Fiance marriage. (Image Credit: TLC)

Natalie and Mike ended things in early 2021

Mike and Natalie married at the absolute last minute of her K-1 visa in 2020. Days earlier, he’d called off the wedding the morning of, and she’d almost flown back to Europe during a global pandemic shutdown.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that they struggled. By January of 2021, Natalie was spending less and less time at home.

She effectively ghosted Mike. And after a while, he was tired of hiding this — and tired of begging her to come home.

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie Mordovtseva wondered if leaving Mike Youngquist in her past was the right move. (Image Credit: TLC)

Some people are happier as exes than as partners

This is why it was such a surprise for so many viewers to see Mike and Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life as she looked for love again.

Ostensibly, she stopped by Mike’s rural home in Sequim, Washington to pick up important documents and some remaining property.

But the two were getting along. Natalie expressed reluctance to actually go through with the divorce … even after she’d moved to Florida and started dating again.

90 Day Fiance Season 7 stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva have a lot of interpersonal obstacles, from difference of beliefs to significant emotional distance. (Image Credit: TLC)

Are Mike and Natalie back together?

In early December 2023, Mike finally filed to divorce Natalie. This comes over three-and-a-half years after they married, and nearly three years after their marriage fell apart.

He filed just about a month before her Season 4 90 Day comeback. And this also came months after he filmed at least one scene for that season (back in March 2023) that we will presumably see in the coming weeks.

The divorce isn’t finalized, but filing is a major step. 90 Day fans can attest that it’s a step in the right direction for them both.