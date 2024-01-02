Late last year, Kalani Faagata and Dallas Nuez celebrated one year together.

Though 90 Day Fiance fans only learned of the romance on 90 Day: The Last Resort over the summer, their relationship began in 2022 — before that special filmed.

Many fans have latched onto Kalani’s happily ever after. Some have feared that her second-ever relationship is just a rebound.

But Kalani and Dallas rang in the New Year together. In fact, she shared how he went out of his way to make NYE special.

Happy New Year, Kalani! On Monday, January 1, the popular 90 Day Fiance cast member took to her Instagram Story.

She shared a sweet, intimate photo of Dallas — well, of his arms — even as she revealed that he (like so many people) had to work on New Year’s Eve.

Despite that, the two were able to share a kiss at midnight.

As Kalani explained in her Instagram Story, this was not a twist of fate. Dallas had the forethought to make this romantic gesture.

“He took his lunch break to kiss me at 12,” Kalani revealed.

That might sound odd, but “lunch” needn’t take place around noon. Especially for Dallas, who works as a security guard.

To no one’s surprise, Dallas reshared her Story post to his own Instagram Stories.

He added his own embellishment, garnishing the image with three fun emojis to convey his enthusiasm.

This post came just one week after the couple celebrated Christmas together. They were not alone, as Kalani’s 5-year-old son Oliver and 4-year-old son Kennedy were there, all in matching pajamas.

When Kalani and Dallas first met, Kalani was still married. Asuelu had (once again) cheated on her.

In a desperate plea to keep her from leaving him as she should have long ago, Asuelu offered her a “hall pass.”

This would allow her to have her own hookup without it being cheating. (Remember, cheating means hooking up without your partner’s consent — a hall pass like this is very much consent, despite the circumstances)

They shared all of this on 90 Day: The Single Life. Truth be told, they likely would have finalized their split in full before this filmed (which was one year ago, in January 2023) were it not for the show.

As Kalani explained, she initially intended to only kiss her “hall pass” — and she pointed out that Asuelu only offered it to her at all because he didn’t expect her to follow through.

Well, kissing led to more. Not only did this man — Dallas Nuez — treat her better than Asuelu ever has, but he was also attentive in bed. Kalani, who had only ever slept with Asuelu before, found it an eye-opening experience.

At first, some of the other members of the cast thought that Kalani might be making a mistake to ditch Asuelu over one cheating scandal.

But this was nothing new.

She revealed that he had cheated on her numerous times, starting back when she was pregnant with Oliver. He would never stop.

Kalani very patiently waited until the spinoff’s debut season ended before sharing Dallas with the world.

On October 31, Kalani spookily (not really) went public with Dallas.

She noted that she had waited a year to publicly proclaim their love. It was certainly worth the wait.

Dallas has since endeared himself to fans.

He doesn’t appear to be an avid social media user (at least, not in a public capacity), but he has answered plenty of fan questions.

Dallas loves showing off Kalani and she loves the same about him. We’re glad that they were able to ring in the New Year together.