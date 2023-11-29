Dallas Nuez and Kalani Faagata Anniversary: Couple Gushes After One Year Together!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Happy anniversary to Kalani Faagata and Dallas Nuez!

Even though Dallas didn’t actually join Kalani on 90 Day: The Last Resort, he was a hot topic on the spinoff’s debut season.

Though the season only ended earlier this autumn, Dallas and Kalani have been together for quite a while.

In fact, it’s been one year. Officially. To celebrate, they’re gushing over each other in a rare photo of both of them.

On her Instagram Story, Kalani Faagata shared a Polaroid-style selfie with Dallas Nuez.

Note that we said that it’s in the style of a Polaroid. There are a number of filters that give digital photos various retro looks.

“You are the exception,” she wrote alongside a big red heart.

Dallas, in turn, reposted Kalani’s Story post.

“You’re my everything,” he gushed in his own caption.

“I appreciate everything you do for me,” Dallas added. “And I love you with all of my fatu.”

As one might infer from context, “fatu” means “heart” in Samoan.

Dallas personally is not Samoan. He is of both Hawaiian and Filipino descent.

However, Kalani is of Samoan descent through her father, Low. It sounds like their cultural exchange goes both ways.

Previously, Dallas has opened up about sharing aspects of his heritage with Kalani.

Admittedly, he has mostly spoken about food. Traditional dishes from the Philippines and from Hawai’i.

Honestly? Sharing family recipes can be one of the most meaningful, important, and rewarding ways to show your love. And it’s a fun way to do a cultural exchange.

To some 90 Day Fiance viewers, this may seem extremely sudden. And a few may even find it confusing.

After all, it hasn’t even been a full month since we watched the finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort‘s premiere season.

That was where viewers learned of Asuelu Pulaa’s extensive cheating on Kalani, which began before they married and continued through last year. It was where Kalani shared Dallas’ existence. And it was where she formally asked Asuelu for a divorce.

But that spinoff filmed in January of this year. In fact, we reported on it at the time — before the show’s name, The Last Resort, even became known.

(It’s hard to keep your spinoff a secret when Angela Deem is screaming her head off at a hotel — people notice, and write angry reviews about how she ruined their vacations)

And Kalani had, as she noted on the show, known Dallas for months. Now we know that their relationship began in November. Good for them!