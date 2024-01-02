New year.

New look for Tammy Slaton.

Earlier this week, the veteran reality star took social media followers by surprise when she appeared via TikTok video with a much shorter hairdo than ever before.

“Always cut away from yourself that way you don’t get hurt,” wrote Slaton as text over this footage.

Looking amazing, Tammy Slaton! Look at this new hairstyle. (Instagram)

After earning some praise for the pixie cut, Slaton expounded as follows:

“If y’all have been watching the fourth season, episode three of part B, then you’ll see at the beginning I had red curly hair.

“That was this past February – it ain’t even been a year – and my hair has actually grown in so much.”

“So the surgery actually has done wonderful for my hair and for my body and for my health and for my happiness.”

Tammy Slaton speaks here to her late husband via FaceTime. (TLC)

Tammy is referring here to the gastric bypass procedure that helped her lose hundreds of pounds.

In the wake of this successful surgery, Tammy has been sharing some unique photos online, including a recent one of her all decked out in leather.

She clearly has newfound confidence as a result of her impressive figure… as she should!

“I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of my hair. And it’s not like super short,” added the TLC personality on TikTok.

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (TLC)

Sadly, Slaton still struggles at times.

She recently clapped back at some awful critics, admitting in the process that she still feels ugly inside.

This is unfortunately understandable, considering Slaton weighed in at over 700 pounds to start 1,000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

She is now down to 285 pounds.

Wow! Tammy Slaton is rocking a look here we’ve never before seen on her. (Instagram)

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” she told People Magazine last month. “But for me it was huge.”

Continued the star:

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore.

“Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Tammy Slaton enjoys a meal here on an episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Amid thee triumphs, of course, Slaton has also faced tragedy.

Her husband, Caleb Willingham, died at the young age of 40 in June.

“Even though I’m not in love with him, I will always love him and I miss him every day,” Tammy said via TikTok on November 21, a few months after this terrible development.

She tried to take a positive view of life at the time, concluding:

“Things will get better.”

h

h