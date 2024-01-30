Who is Giannis? The on-screen boyfriend of Chantel Everett remains an unknown to most fans.

This year, Chantel joined the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life for Season 4.

Eager to leave Pedro and many related mistakes behind, she took off on a trip to Greece. And has immediately fallen for a new guy.

Fans fear that Chantel is repeating her worst blunders with her ex. Is she still with Giannis?

How did Chantel Everett meet Giannis?

During the January 8 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Chantel Everett met Giannis at a club in Greece.

At the time, he shared that he is a soccer player. He has the hot body to show for it, but he also lived in London for a few years to play.

Chantel observed that if he lived in another country just to play, he must be very good at it. “To be honest, yeah,” Giannis replied.

Given the nature of the show (and, some would argue, the nature of Chantel), the two discussed marriage.

Giannis noted that he has never married. Chantel’s admission that she married but is now divorced did not seem to faze Giannis.

“I don’t know if it’s just a Greek thing or a him thing to be so understanding,” Chantel told the camera. “But I see it as a positive and I want to see where this can go.”

Chantel decided to see Giannis again

She told the camera that she felt “powerful” as she pursued love again.

However, Chantel worried that she was missing “red flags.” She certainly did with Pedro.

“So I’m going to trust myself and this process of finding new love again,” Chantel affirmed.

Viewers on January 15 watched as Chantel and her long-suffering friends drove for four hours to visit Giannis in his hometown.

Dinner seemed to go well. Chantel didn’t invite him back to her room just yet, but it was a lovely date.

Chantel discussed living abroad, and Giannis admitted that he felt open to living in the United States. Encouraging or a red flag … or a little of both?

Are Chantel and Giannis currently girlfriend and boyfriend?

Reality TV films well in advance of when it airs. Sometimes, viewers feel confused or even a sense of betrayal when they learn this.

Chantel and Giannis have managed to keep a low profile on social media. Chantel is no stranger to the franchise; she knows how to not spoil her own season on Instagram … though we know that she is living and working in Georgia.

Meanwhile, there have been no “smoking gun” fan sightings. If a fan spots Chantel and Giannis shopping together next week and shares it on social media, we’ll let you know.

On this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Chantel and Giannis spoke on the beach about their future plans.

Giannis wants to eventually settle down and have kids.

Chantel also wants kids. However, given her past relationship woes, Giannis’ close bond with his own family could be a problem.

What caused Chantel and Pedro to divorce?

Chantel did not hesitate to tell Giannis about the issues in her marriage.

She accused Pedro’s family of wanting to use her “for citizenship” from the start.

Pedro’s mother and sister (especially his sister) openly disliked her. Chantel believes that this took root in Pedro and led to resentment that caused the downfall of her relationship, and now the two are divorced.

“So, my ideal guy would be an orphan,” Chantel then quipped.

We do not actually know what Giannis’ full reaction to this ma have been.

However, he appeared to be concerned, and said “Oh, no.” That’s probably not a good sign!

Despite instant chemistry and the two of them being hot, maybe Giannis isn’t a long-term answer for Chantel.

If she chooses, she can simply go on a fun vacation, get drilled into next year, and then return. Not every vacation is a husband-shopping trip.

Chantel is hot enough that (allegedly) superfan Drake slid into her DMs. She could do just fine for herself without confusing attraction with compatibility.