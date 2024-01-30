Christine Brown just uploaded a new post to Instagram.

It aims to provide women with the confidence they need to make the most of their lives, but it also has some critics wondering:

Is the Sister Wives star really offering helpful advice here?

Or is she simply shilling for an extremely shady business operation?

The post in question features Christine holding a snow shovel in one hand and a beverage in the other.

The beverage is an elixir from Plexus Worldwide, a dietary supplement company that’s best known for its “pink drinks,” such as Plexus Slim Hunger Control or Plexus Slim Microbiome Activating.

Christine and Janelle Brown both serve as spokeswomen for the brand.

Many questions surround Plexus, however, with many people who have conducted research into this company thinking of it as a pyramid scheme that preys on lonely and ignorant customers.

Christine, however, is clearly proud of her involvement.

“Being a self-made woman who rocks her own skin and builds her own business? Hell yeah!” wrote Christine to open a lengthy caption on Monday.

“But even the most fabulous firecrackers face negativity on Instagram. Whether it’s a snarky comment, a judgy DM, or just the lurking fear of shade, it can sting. But love, let’s flip the script!

“We’re here to celebrate, not silence, so let’s claim our space like the queens we are!”

Christine, of course, walked out on Kody Brown in November 2021 and married David Woolley about two years later.

We could not be more proud of Christine for going on this journey and for finding her soulmate.

But still… Plexus sounds sketchy AF.

Via Instagram, meanwhile, Christine felt a need to tell followers how to shut out negativity and how to keep their light shining.

FIRST, she wrote, acknowledge the grumbles, but don’t let them define you. Negativity exists, but we don’t have to dwell on it. Take note, then focus on your goals and the awesome community you’re building.

SECOND, drown out the noise with dazzling vibes. Share stories that inspire, spread kindness like confetti, and celebrate other women’s wins. Be the sunshine that chases away the clouds!

THIRD, set boundaries to guard your peace. Block trolls, limit comments, and curate your feed with accounts that uplift and inspire. Your mental health matters!

FOURTH, build your tribe of glitter-getters! Connect with other empowering women who get your journey. This supportive crew will cheer you on every step of the way!

FIFTH, remember, your voice is a superpower. Don’t be afraid to speak up against negativity and advocate for what’s right. Your courage inspires others!

All good advice, we’d say.

But Christine wrapped up this post by bringing things back to Plexus.

“Go forth and share whatever brings you joy. For me, it’s Plexus,” wrote the reality star, even linking to another Instagram page that is dedicated to this company.

We’ll let readers decide for themselves whether Christine’s heart was in the right place here.