Joy-Anna Duggar might be done with reality TV, but she still enjoys updating her fans about her chaotic home life.

Joy has three kids under the age of five, and while we’re sure it feels a little overwhelming at times, it’s clear that the 26-year-old mom wouldn’t change a thing.

Duggar women are forbidden to seek employment, but Joy has figured out some clever ways to monetize her work as a stay-at-home mom.

She hosts a popular YouTube channel that focuses primarily on her family, and her Instagram page boasts a whopping 1.1 million followers.

Joy-Anna Duggar appears in a YouTube video shot at the end of September 2023. (YouTube)

In addition to bringing in some additional income, Joy’s transparency allows fans to keep up with recent happenings in her life.

Duggar memoirs are all the rage these days, but Joy-Anna seems content to document her life online.

And we’ve learned that while she still adheres to many of the strange beliefs she was raised with, in some ways, Joy has declared her independence and struck out on her own.

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth pose with their three children in early autumn of 2023. (YouTube)

It was recently revealed, for instance, that Joy no longer belongs to the IBLP, the cult-like organization that shaped many of her father’s beliefs.

We also learned that Joy has developed a close bond with her rebellious sister Jinger!

Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar: Sisters and BFFs!

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar enjoy a sunny day out shopping with their families in L.A. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

Even though Jinger lives in LA now, she and Joy frequently pop up on one another’s social media pages.

They’ve even hinted that Joy is planning to move to Los Angeles to be closer to her favorite sister.

While that’ll probably never happen (Joy’s husband would never allow it), fans are loving the closeness between these very different sisters.

And they really love the resemblance between Jinger and Joy’s daughter, Evelyn!

Yes, as Monsters and Critics first reported, followers went wild over the post above, specifically the extent to which Evelyn looks just like her aunt!

“I see alot of Jinger in Evie!” wrote one commenter.

“Love watching your children grow. I see your siblings in your kids,” another wrote, adding:

“This picture of your daughter looks like jinger and the baby has always reminded me so much of James.”

During a somewhat excessive family video, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth (holding baby Gunner) watch as Gideon and Evelyn run. (YouTube)

A third commenter noted that Joy’s kids seem to the “happiest” of all the Duggar of Jim Bob and Michelle’s grandchildren.

We don’t know if that’s the case, but they do seem to have a lot of fun.

And that’s at least partially because of their cool mom and their eccentric Aunt Jinger!

Jim Bob probably is not a fan of the friendship between Joy and her most rebellious sister, but we love to see it!