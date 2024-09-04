Maria Georgas' Boyfriend: Is the 'Bachelor' Alum Dating Devin or Drake's BFF?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Maria Georgas is back in the news, and the situation has left fans wondering if the Bachelor alum currently has a boyfriend.

In case you missed it, Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette came to an end in shocking fashion last night.

And what does that have to do with Maria and her love life?

A promotional photo of Maria from The Bachelor Season 28. (RICHARD MIDDLESWORTH/DISNEY, Courtesy of ABC)

Well, one of the big revelations was that after Devin Strader dumped Jenn, he started following Maria on Instagram. Not cool, Devin!

Maria, as you might recall, was the eccentric Canadian who made it all the way to Joey Graziadei’s final four.

She was eventually eliminated, but she remained a fan favorite. And apparently, Devin was one of the viewers who was smitten.

Devin and Jenn Tran got engaged on The Bachelorette finale. But will not be getting married. (ABC)

The Devin Situation

“What I can’t understand is everything that you did after we’d broken our engagement,” Jenn said while confronting Devin on the live portion of this week’s show.

“Ending the engagement on a phone call, and the next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram — not just any girl, but Maria [Georgas]. Not only is that so disrespectful to everything that we had shared together, I just don’t understand it.”

“Why you would do something like that?” she asked her ex.

Jenn Tran and Devin seemed to happy on The Bachelorette… until it all fell apart. (ABC)

“Because it completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything that I had felt for you, everything that we’d felt for each other.”

“Obviously, I failed you,” Devin replied. “And there’s nothing I can say other than that. But, everything I felt for you was real.”

The situation made just about everyone dislike Devin (if they didn’t already). And it made lots of people wonder what Maria is up to these days.

Fortunately, with nearly 630,000 Instagram followers, she hasn’t exactly shied away from the spotlight. So wasn’t difficult to check in on Maria.

Maria Georgas appears in a live segment during her time on The Bachelor. (ABC)

Does Maria Georgas Have a Boyfriend?

In May, the 30-year-old appeared on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, where she spoke with fellow franchise alum and Toronto resident Serena Pitt.

Serena asked about a rumor that her guest was dating a close friend of Drake’s. And Maria was quick to clarify the matter.

“We’re cool, so I don’t mind talking about this. He owned a restaurant with Drake in Toronto. Drake is a big thing in Toronto, obviously,” she said.

Maria went on to note that the friend of Drizzy’s is now her ex.

Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

“It’s just not as crazy to think that there are ties to Drake in Toronto. Drake is the most amazing person. He is so kind and so sweet. My ex-boyfriend did have a restaurant with Drake,” she explained.

“That’s where that tie came in. I got to meet Drake and know him through my ex. They were running a restaurant together. It was a very popular restaurant at the time called Fring’s,” Maria added.

“Now my other friend owns the new place. It’s called Marbl now. My friend Peter worked with Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Peter is literally the best. He owns that place now, but before that, it was called Fring’s.”

Maria Georgas could have been The Bachelorette, but she turned down the role. (ABC)

Who knew the Toronto restaurant scene was crawling with celebrities?

Of course, the more important takeaway here is that Maria is single.

So maybe she’s open to the possibility of Devin sliding into her DMs.

Of course, she’s probably aware that there’s no surer way to turn the denizens of Bachelor Nation against her!