Amy Slaton has a new figure.

And a new, confident lease on life to go along with it.

Earlier this week, the veteran 1000-Lb Sisters star posted a handful of photos on Instagram, each of which featured Slaton in a striking red coat.

She didn’t include a caption with the montage of snapshots, but take a look at them below and you can see for yourself just how proud Amy is of her svelte new figure:

Looking gorgeous, isn’t she?

Amy, of course, underwent gastric bypass surgery many years ago, enabling her to lose hundreds of pounds; enough for her to safely give birth to a pair of sons named Glenn and Gage.

Unfortunately, the addition of these children led to tension in Amy’s marriage… as TLC viewers are witnessing on the latest season of 1000-Lb Sisters.

In real time, Slaton and husband Michael Halterman agreed on divorce terms this past fall.

Amy Slaton smiles for the camera here to promote 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

“I’m trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of mom. It’s just a lot,” Amy said through tears while preparing to hire a nanny because he husband was offering no help at all on a recent episode of the show.

Added Slaton on air, referencing her youngest child:

“I was good before Glenn was born. Like, I had it under control.”

Way back in on a February installment of this same series, Amy’s sister Amanda reminded her that she is married and Michael really should be sharing the parenting duties with her.

“He is supposed to be being a dad too,” Amanda said back then.

(TLC)

She reiterated this point on the December 18 airing of 1000-Lb Sisters.

Michael is “perfectly capable of taking care of these kids for you to have a moment,” she told Amy, prior to the pair calling Michael into the room.

“You gotta do something because I need some help,” Amy told her spouse. “I cannot keep going like this.”

Fast forward a few weeks and an episode that aired in January… during which Tammy took sister Amy to a rage room so she could, well, rage.

The Slaton sisters talk here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Once inside this unique area, Amy was seen throwing jars on the ground… smashing a glass frame with a baseball bat… and using a crowbar to destroy a window pane.

About a year ago, Amy and Michael got into such a heated exchange that authorities were called to the scene.

A few weeks later, Halterman filed for divorce.

We believe this January 2024 episode of the program was filmed some time around then.

“For a long time, I didn’t think anything was possible,” Amy tearfully said in a confessional.

“I didn’t think I was gonna get married. I didn’t think I was gonna have kids. But that’s something I wanted. I’m the one who went through weight loss surgery to have my babies.”